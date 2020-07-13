Kelly Preston & John Travolta’s Relationship Timeline Reveals a Special Hollywood Love Story

Scroll To See More Images

One look at Kelly Preston and John Travolta’s relationship timeline tells you that theirs is an enduring love story—even if it now seems to have been tragically cut short. On Monday, July 13, Travolta took to social media to announce that his wife of 28 years died of breast cancer at the age of 57 on Sunday, July 12. In the wake of her passing, many are sharing their fond memories of the star—including her longtime partner.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer,” Travolta captioned a photo of his wife posted to Instagram. “She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side.”

The Grease star added, “Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal.”

As the actor looks ahead at the future for him and his children, there is plenty to look back on with love in their hearts. Here’s a glimpse into that history, starting with Travolta and Preston’s special Hollywood love story.

How Did John Travolta Meet Kelly Preston?

Travolta and Preston actually met at a screen test. The pair of fellow actors both became acquainted after working on their 1989 comedy, The Experts, together. But that wasn’t when they started dating.

Preston was married at the time to actor Kevin Gage—and it even took some time after their split before she ended up with Travolta. Following her divorce from her SpaceCamp co-star Gage after two years of marriage, the actress began dating other A-Listers. Preston was linked to George Clooney until they split in 1989, and by 1990, she had called off an engagement with actor Charlie Sheen.

To Travolta, that time spent apart was no matter. The actor has often been caught saying that it was always love at first sight.

When Was John Travolta & Kelly Preston’s Wedding?

The Grease star wasted no time in charming Preston. By 1991, the pair were engaged and later married. Travolta reportedly proposed on New Year’s Eve in Gstaad, Switzerland, with sources at the time saying that Preston was surprised by the proposal. “She screamed,” said Look Who’s Talking Too producer, Jonathan Krane, according to People.

The pair had their first wedding in Paris at the Hotel de Crillon in September 1991. At the time, the ceremony was officiated by a French Scientology minister (both Preston and Travolta were devout Scientologists), which left the marriage unrecognized by the States. Later that month, the pair flew back to America to have their “official” ceremony in Daytona Beach, Florida.

How Many Kids Do John Travolta & Kelly Preston Have?

Travolta and Preston share three children: daughter Ella, 20, and son Benjamin, 9. The couple’s first child, Jett, died at the age of 16 in 2009.

What Happened to Kelly Preston & John Travolta’s Son Jett?

Years before Preston’s death, Travolta and his wife lost their 16-year-old son, Jett Travolta. According to multiple reports, Jett died in 2009 after hitting his head in a bathtub during a seizure. “[Jett] was autistic. He had seizures and when he was very young, he had Kawasaki Syndrome,” Preston once said in an episode of The Doctors.

When Was John Travolta & Kelly Preston’s Movie Released?

Yes, long after their first co-starring experience in The Experts—a.k.a. the film that brought them together—Travolta and Preston ended up starring in another film together. Actually, four films, to be exact. Preston had various starring roles and cameos alongside Travolta in films like 2000’s Battlefield Earth, 2009’s Old Dogs, and 2010’s From Paris With Love. But their latest movie, 2018’s Gotti, was by far their most special side-by-side performance yet.

The pair played mobster couple John Gotti Sr. and Victoria Gotti in a biographical account of the Gambino crime family. Speaking to InStyle, Preston “definitely” credited her marriage in helping her and Travolta prepared for the roles. “Our relationship informed the characters just in the ways of longevity and familiarity and that they’re so comfortable with each other,” she said.

How Long Were John Travolta & Kelly Preston Together?

Before her death in 2020, John Travolta and Kelly Preston had celebrated 28 years of marriage together. The pair took to Instagram in September of 2019 to share tributes to each other on their anniversary. “Happy Anniversary to my wonderful wife,” Travolta captioned a photo of him and his wife out to dinner. Preston shared the same photo to her Instagram page with a message of her own.

“To my dearest Johnny, the most wonderful man I know. You have given me hope when I have felt lost, loved me patiently and unconditionally… made me laugh harder than any other human being possible… shared the most beautiful highs and at times lows,” she wrote.

“You’re a dream Daddio and make life so much fun!! I trust my love with you implicitly… with you I know I will always be okay no matter what happens … I love you forever and completely. Happy 28th Anniversary,” she added.