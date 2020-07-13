John Travolta’s Tribute to ‘Courageous’ Wife Kelly Preston After Her Death Will Make You Cry

She’ll always be remembered. John Travolta and daughter Ella reacted to Kelly Preston’s death in heartfelt tributes. Preston’s husband and 20-year-old daughter took to their Instagram accounts on Monday, July 13, to pay tribute to the Jerry Maguire actress after she died of breast cancer at the age of 57 on Sunday, July 12.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer,” Travolta wrote on his Instagram. “She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side.”

The Grease star continued, “Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal.”

Travolta and Preston share three kids: daughter Ella, 20, and son Benjamin, 9. The couple’s third child, Jett, died of a seizure at the age of 16 in 2009. In her post to her late mom, Ella wrote about how “courageous” Preston was amid her two-year long battle with breast cancer.

“I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you,” Ella wrote. “Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy.”

She continued, “Thank you for being there for me no matter what. Thank you for your love. Thank you for your help and thank you for making this world a better place. You have made life so beautiful and I know you will continue to do so always. I love you so much mama.”

Preston’s death comes two months after Travolta wished her a happy Mother’s Day on her Instagram. “Today, and every day, we celebrate you @therealkellypreston for being the best mother to our kids!” he wrote at the time. “Happy Mother’s Day! And Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms today!”

In a 2018 interview on Good Morning America, Preston opened up about how she and Travolta keep their marriage alive after more than two decades together. “I think it’s communication, keeping it fresh, checking in with each other and evolving,” she said at the time. “You change so you want to change together. Keep it fun, it doesn’t just happen on its own. You’ve gotta work on it.”

In an interview on Watch What Happens Live later that year, Preston also talked about what she loves the most about her husband. His lips, dancing, fun, laughing. [We still dance] all the time,” she said at the time. “Kids dance with us, we dance at the house. We go out dancing. Yeah, I love it.”