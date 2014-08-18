Kelly Osbourne to Debut Clothing Line on HSN Next Month

After teasing the fact that she’s got a clothing line in the works, Kelly Osbourne has finally revealed the details. The line—called “Stories…By Kelly Osbourne”—will debut on HSN on September 25, and will retail from $55 to $170.

“I believe that every time you wear something, you have a story of where you wore it, whether it be good or bad,” Osbourne told WWD. “What made me realize this was when I was going through my closet and I was like, ‘Oh, I wore those shoes on stage every day when I was in Chicago,’ and ‘I wore that dress to my friend’s funeral,’ and, ‘Oh my gosh, I wore that skirt on a date and it still has a stain on it from where I fell off the steps because he tried to kiss me, I didn’t want to kiss him and I broke my wrist. I can’t get rid of that.’ Like, there are all these funny emotional attachments.”

Last week, we spoke to the 29-year-old, and while she couldn’t give too much away, she did confirm that the line would carry clothing to suit sizes 0 to 24, which is true. Osbourne also admitted to WWD that she’s not looking to reinvent the wheel when it comes to fashion design, or rival any top-tier talent.

“My mission is not to be the number-one fashion designer in the world,” she said. “I’m not trying to change or come up with anything that people haven’t already done. I’m just trying to make fashion fair and make good quality basics available to all women.”

If you follow Kelly on Instagram, you might have noticed that she’s been teasing fans with a new tattoo—the word “Stories…” scrawled on her skull, which now makes perfect sense. She’s also launched an Insta account for Stories, which can be found at @storiesbyko and already has over 55,000 followers.

To read more about Kelly’s line, head over WWD now!