Kelly Osbourne on Dancing With The Stars

To say that we were surprised when we heard Kelly Osbourne would be joining the competition for Dancing With The Stars season 9 would be an understatement. Then, we watched her moves for the first time last night on part 2 of the season premiere and we were shocked. The Osbournes reality show alum is actually a decent dancer…in fact, she’s quite good! But can you blame our surprise? Anyone passed down the genetics of Ozzy Osbourne would have questionable levels of coordination. But then again, miracles do happen.

After dancing a lovely number to a Viennese Waltz, Kelly ended the night with a total score of 31, tying with Mya who according to tweets injured her hand before the competition (Tweet us!). And although we were pleasantly surprised by the bleach-blonde haired rocker’s skills, they weren’t enough to beat out swimsuit model, Joanna Krupa who came in first with her sexy salsa routine, giving her a total score of 34.

Other high scorers were professional swimmer, Natalie Coughlin with 27 points (no surprise there, considering the Olympic gold medals she’s racked up), and Melissa Joan Hart did a decent job gaining 24 points with her partner, Mark Ballas Jr., also dancing to a Viennese Waltz. Watch the final round of the premiere of DWTS tonight to find out who will be eliminated, and who will make it on to the next round of challenges.