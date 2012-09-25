Etiquette Alert: Kelly Osbourne, Olivia Palermo, Julia Restoin Roitfeld Dish On Front-Row Rules

There’s a new crop of front row regulars this season, which means we’ve gotten quite an eyeful of insanely cool style accompanied by some less-than-impressive behavior. We have our own opinions of what makes a front row all-star, but Grazia Daily asked some of the biggest FROW-ers their thoughts on appropriate behavior during a show.

The biggest takeaway? Keep your legs together! We also love Kelly Osbourne’s rule on sunglasses: Don’t wear ’em unless you’re specifically asked. We’re wondering if that applies to Anna as well? Check out the full video below!