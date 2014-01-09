Kelly Osbourne And Matthew Mosshart Call Off Their Engagement

Oh no: Kelly Osbourne and her fiancé Matthew Mosshart have called off their engagement!

The pair, who met at Kate Moss’s wedding to Jamie Hince in 2011, announced their engagement in July 2013, after Mosshart proposed to Osbourne during a trip to Anguilla.

“Kelly and Matthew have decided to end their engagement. The split is amicable and the pair continue to have nothing but the utmost respect for one another,” read a statement from her rep. “Kelly is looking forward to a new year full of fresh beginnings. No further comments will be provided by all parties and we request privacy, decorum and space from the press but don’t expect it.”

The 29-year-old “Fashion Police” host hasn’t personally said anything about the split, though she did post a cryptic tweet about it on January 8.

its all about perception sometimes the bad things that happen in life aren’t really bad at all especially when you learn something from it! — Kelly Osbourne (@KellyOsbourne) January 8, 2014

The following day, she tweeted about a “random but fun night” hanging out and spray painting with Justin Bieber (apparently he fancies himself a street artist now).

Osbourne credited Mosshart, a part-time vegan chef and workout enthusiast, with helping her get in shape.