Kelly Osbourne Is So BFFs with Madonna’s Daughter

It’s always a good idea to let a 14 year old hang out in East Village bars with the real drunks in the middle of the afternoon with girls in their mid-twenties who have already hit up rehab. Nice parenting, Madonna.

Lourdes Leon was chilling at grungy but cool grungy Lit Lounge and Mars Bar to shoot the spring ads for Material Girl, which she designs with her moms, and will now feature Kelly Osbourne replacing Taylor Momsen.

Yeah, there were people drinking there and it was, like, three in the afternoon. And its, like, OK cool, Leon told WWD about the shoot day.

For Osbourne’s part, she’s just psyched to have the job. Im still waiting for someone to pinch me and wake me up. I cant believe that Im actually doing this and working with Madonna and Lola, she told the trade.

Osbourne is having quite the fashion moment, hosting for E! and appearing on their red carpet review show, Fashion Police. I’m not sure if I think of her as a fashion icon, but then again, I’m not 16. So there’s that. The ads will appear in Cosmopolitan, Teen Vogue, Seventeen and Nylon.

Click through for the ads.