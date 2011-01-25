Kelly Osbourne is the New Face of Material Girl

Celebrity offspring cum clothing designer Lourdes Ciccone Leon announced yesterday via Twitter that the one and only Kelly Osbourne will become the face of her Material Girl clothing line for 2011. The original princess of reality television has come a long way since her pink-haired “Papa Don’t Preach” days, finally blossoming as a full-blown fashionista. Lourdes points to Kelly as the “perfect mix of vintage, girl, rock and glam” to represent her designs.

This is a big step for both Kelly’s modeling career and celebrity diplomacy, as some may consider this the final move in cementing a Ciccone-Osbourne alliance. For years, the media has reported subpar relations between their high-profile mothers, Madonna and Sharon Osbourne, but Lourdes nonetheless insists she’s had her eye on Miss Kelly O for quite a while now.

Kelly will replace the leggy, angst-ridden 17 year old many love to hate (although I personally adore beyond words) Taylor Momsen, who was sadly dropped by IMG shortly after serving as the face of Galliano’s Parlez Moi d’Amour. We can only hope that with no modeling contract and an “indefinite hiatus” from the greatest show of our generation, Taylor can finally really concentrate on her next magnum opus: a full length album from her band, the Pretty Reckless.

Photo: Jordan Strauss, WireImage