Kelly Osbourne: Fashion Evolution

Kelly Osbourne may be making it to the top of best-dressed lists as of late, but I think its important to take a moment and reflect on the oh-so-bumpy road shes taken to get here. Lest weve all forgotten, it hasnt always been sunshine and front rows for this British transplant.
We applaud the incredible transformation shes made in the past year, but like the saying goes, dont forget where you came from. We hope her newfound style is here to stay, but judging from her past fashion failures and yo-yo weight, theres no telling what kind of looks were in for. I find it kind of peculiar that her style sense seems to fluctuate with her weight gain/loss.
Click through the slides, do you concur?
Menswear meets punk meets scary at the 2002 MTV movie awards.
She lost the pink hair for the 2002 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, but opted to keep the scary thing going.
A little Euro trash for the 2003 MTV Europe Music Awards. The leather moto jacket is actually pretty great, but that dress is killing me.
Lady in red! Kelly showed up in full geisha gear for a 2005 party at Marquee.
After a rough few years, it looks like Kelly was finally starting to find her stride at the 2006 Brit Awards, toning things down in a chic LBD.
Aaaand we're back! In 2007 the scale goes up and the style goes out the window.
Kelly uses a black moto jacket to add some edge to her Vivienne Westwood gown for the designer's red label Autumn/Winter 2008 show.
Kelly goes all ladylike in 2008 gloves and all.
She keeps the demure thing going in her Burberry ensemble later that year. Doesn't she look so chic? Then again, I guess Burberry does seem to have that effect on people.
Fresh off of "Dancing With The Stars," Kelly looked amazing in this D&G black satin dress for the 7th Annual Teen Vogue Young Hollywood Party in 2009.
Proving to the world that she has fully transformed into a style star, Kelly looked beautiful in this white gown for the 62nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards Governor's Ball. Love a white moment!
Kelly wore this nude Marchesa frock to their SS11 presentation. It's hard to wear that much tulle and ruffle without looking like a giant pom pom, but she manages to do so flawlessly.
As if a silver metalic mini weren't hot enough, Kelly turns it up a notch with some sexy cutouts for PETA's 30th Anniversary Gala recently. Hmm, I think she's trying to tell us she loves her new bod. Well, we love it too Kel!