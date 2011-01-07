Kelly Osbourne: Fashion Evolution

Kelly Osbourne may be making it to the top of best-dressed lists as of late, but I think its important to take a moment and reflect on the oh-so-bumpy road shes taken to get here. Lest weve all forgotten, it hasnt always been sunshine and front rows for this British transplant.

We applaud the incredible transformation shes made in the past year, but like the saying goes, dont forget where you came from. We hope her newfound style is here to stay, but judging from her past fashion failures and yo-yo weight, theres no telling what kind of looks were in for. I find it kind of peculiar that her style sense seems to fluctuate with her weight gain/loss.

Click through the slides, do you concur?