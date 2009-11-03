Kelly Osbourne: “Dancing with the Stars” Contestant Pens Style Book

Who would have thought that the girl with more fashion faux pas than her father would be writing a book on style? Kelly Osbourne, currently dancing her nights away with the stars, has written Fierce, a book on how to dress and how not to dress.

Although we’re not entirely sure what kind of style expert she is (and we think Christian Siriano should totally sue for the title), she gives a few humble style tips that made us smile.

“This book isn’t just about me, it’s about you. So whatever you’re worried about, whatever you want to change, and whatever you want to shout about, me and my friends are here to help,” Osbourne says in the intro. Awww, that’s kind of sweet, no? Like the good-hearted, but foul-mouthed best friend your mom never liked.

As for the fashion advice:

“Always have a great pair of shoes in your wardrobe. Invest in an expensive pair. A good pair of heels. You wear a pair of Chanel shoes–no one would ever think that the rest of your outfit isn’t Chanel,” Osbourne said.

True story. Which is why everyone doesn’t think the rest of my outfit isn’t Target.

You can purchase Kelly’s book at virginbooks.com.