Kelly Killoren Bensimon

SC: What would you title your memoir?
KKB: Carpe diem
SC: Do you have a signature recipe? If so, can you share it with us?
KKB: I make Katherine Hepburn’s brownies but I add a little coffee to them to make them moist.
SC: What was your first AIM screen name?
KKB: Bikiniski
SC: Where is your next travel destination?
KKB: Capri or Asia.
SC: Where do you see yourself in ten years?
KKB: Watching a 21 year old and an 18 year old graduate from college and going to college.
SC: What books are you reading now?
KKB: Schooled and the Legacy of Mark Rothko
SC: Are you very spiritual? What are some of your core beliefs?
KKB: I am Catholic and so are my girls.
SC: What’s playing on your iPod right now?
KKB: Lady Gaga “Pokerface” and James Taylor ” O, Mexico.”
SC: iPhone or Blackberry?
KKB: Both
SC: Favorite flower?
KKB: White roses
SC: Do you have a signature scent?
KKB: My own made by Quest: Heirloom and Pin-up
SC: What are your top three can’t-live-without beauty products?
KKB: Fresh body scrub, Lever 2000, and Listerine
SC: What is your dream project?
KKB: To edit my own magazine
SC: If you could pick anyone to work with, who would it be?
KKB: Azzedine Alaia
SC: What are some of your beauty secrets?
KKB: Always wear mascara
SC: What inspires you?
KKB: My children’s enthusiasm
SC: What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
KKB: Take your time and answer the question asked.
SC: If you could time travel to any period, which would it be?
KKB: Early 1900’s advent of the car.
SC: What is the single most dramatic way your life has changed since becoming a star on The Real Housewives of NYC?
KKB: I am recognizable on the highway while driving my car.
SC: What is your favorite moment from the show?
KKB: Being with my girls.
SC: Is there one scene you wish had aired on the show that did not?
KKB: I learned how to swing on a trapeze.
SC: Who do you wish you could follow with a camera 24 hours a day?
KKB: Jimmy Fallon
SC: What is your worst habit?
KKB: Saying “like.”
SC: What one trait do you have that would surprise our readers?
KKB: I don’t watch TV.
SC: Which do you like better– being the subject of a photographer’s lens, or a video camera?
KKB: Video for it is an image in motion. It captures enthusiasm and energy.
