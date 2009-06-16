Kelly Killoren Bensimon

SC: What would you title your memoir?

KKB: Carpe diem

SC: Do you have a signature recipe? If so, can you share it with us?

KKB: I make Katherine Hepburn’s brownies but I add a little coffee to them to make them moist.

SC: What was your first AIM screen name?

KKB: Bikiniski

SC: Where is your next travel destination?

KKB: Capri or Asia.

SC: Where do you see yourself in ten years?

KKB: Watching a 21 year old and an 18 year old graduate from college and going to college.

SC: What books are you reading now?

KKB: Schooled and the Legacy of Mark Rothko

SC: Are you very spiritual? What are some of your core beliefs?

KKB: I am Catholic and so are my girls.

SC: What’s playing on your iPod right now?

KKB: Lady Gaga “Pokerface” and James Taylor ” O, Mexico.”

SC: iPhone or Blackberry?

KKB: Both

SC: Favorite flower?

KKB: White roses

SC: Do you have a signature scent?

KKB: My own made by Quest: Heirloom and Pin-up

SC: What are your top three can’t-live-without beauty products?

KKB: Fresh body scrub, Lever 2000, and Listerine

SC: What is your dream project?

KKB: To edit my own magazine

SC: If you could pick anyone to work with, who would it be?

KKB: Azzedine Alaia

SC: What are some of your beauty secrets?

KKB: Always wear mascara

SC: What inspires you?

KKB: My children’s enthusiasm

SC: What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

KKB: Take your time and answer the question asked.

SC: If you could time travel to any period, which would it be?

KKB: Early 1900’s advent of the car.

SC: What is the single most dramatic way your life has changed since becoming a star on The Real Housewives of NYC?

KKB: I am recognizable on the highway while driving my car.

SC: What is your favorite moment from the show?

KKB: Being with my girls.

SC: Is there one scene you wish had aired on the show that did not?

KKB: I learned how to swing on a trapeze.

SC: Who do you wish you could follow with a camera 24 hours a day?

KKB: Jimmy Fallon

SC: What is your worst habit?

KKB: Saying “like.”

SC: What one trait do you have that would surprise our readers?

KKB: I don’t watch TV.

SC: Which do you like better– being the subject of a photographer’s lens, or a video camera?

KKB: Video for it is an image in motion. It captures enthusiasm and energy.

