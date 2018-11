Name:

Kelly Killoren Bensimon

What Show are you Going to See:

“I just came from the Jill Stuart show. It was awesome and ’80s and like a big departure for her from the feminine, soft, pretty show last season.”

Head to Toe:

“This is Rag & Bone… rockin’ mini dress from Rag & Bone! But I’m actually wearing it smaller, ’cause I wanted to channel the 60’s… So I’m like squeezed into this.”