Kelly Killoren Bensimon in Glamourpuss NYC Look book, Designed by Friends Mortimer and Moss

Gigi Mortimer and Courtney Moss have designed a cold weather collection, Glamourpuss. Inspired by cold New York City winter days. The two women have come up with a stylish line of warmers; products include fox fur mittens for $315 and rabbit neck warmers for $199.

Both partners have enough experience to conquer the winterwear accessories market being that Gigi has designed previously for Vera Wang and Ralph Lauren, and Courtney, worked in PR for Giorgio Armani and YSL. One of the biggest bonuses that will certainly help the launch of the new line is that Kelly Killoren Bensimon is featured in their look book. We hope to see Kelly at the launch party at Calypsos on October 29.

Glamourpuss will be available in Kirna Zabete and Calypso, towards the end of October.