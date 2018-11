Name: Kelly Gervais

Agency: Trump

Hometown: Haldon, New Jersey

New York City Neighborhood: Upper East Side

Most Incredible Model Moment: Getting signed to Trump at the age of 15 on July 18, 2005.

Favorite Designers: Betsey Johnson, Michael Kors, and Tracy Reese



Favorite Model: Liya Kebede is my favorite!

If you could swap closets with anyone, who would it be: It would be Rihanna.

Describe your uniform: I usually wear whatever depending on the type of mood I am in.

