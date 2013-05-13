It is no secret that Kelly Framel, the power stylist behind our sister site StyleCaster’s 30 Days of Style feature, and the force behind one of the most popular personal style blogs on the planet, The Glamourai, is a serious clotheshorse. Of course, wanting to imitate Framel’s effortless style, we wanted to know exactly where she shops.
We asked, and Framel answered. Here, her top five favorite places to shop, from her hometown in Austin to her adopted home of New York City.
What makes your list? Share your favorite places to shop in the comments below!
Kelly Framel of The Glamourai’s Top 5 Favorite Places To Shop
It is no secret that Kelly Framel, the power stylist behind our sister site StyleCaster’s 30 Days of Style feature, and the force behind one of the most popular personal style blogs on the planet, The Glamourai, is a serious clotheshorse. Of course, wanting to imitate Framel’s effortless style, we wanted to know exactly where she shops.
Promoted Stories