Kelly Framel of The Glamourai’s Top 5 Favorite Places To Shop

1 of 6 It is no secret that Kelly Framel, a power stylist and the force behind one of the most popular personal style blogs on the planet, The Glamourai, is a serious clotheshorse. Here, Framel's top five favorite places to shop, from her hometown in Austin to her adopted home of New York City. Feathers, Austin "Simply the best vintage shop in the world," Framel says. "Luckily for me, it's in my own hometown!" 1700 South Congress Avenue, Austin, Texas; feathersboutiquevintage.com. Catbird, Brooklyn "This little jewel box of a store is my favorite place to blow the rent money," Framel says. "Everything in there has been so carefully selected and lovingly displayed. It all feels really current and also like future heirlooms at the same time." 219 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn, New York; catbirdnyc.com. The Webster, Miami "I rarely shop when I'm in New York, but I love picking up new pieces when I travel; it's about having stories and memories attached to things," Framel shares. "The Webster team has created such a special destination shopping experience in Miami, and no trip to that town is complete without a visit into this deliciously well-curated place." 1220 Collins Avenue, Miami, Florida, thewebstermiami.com. Uncommon Objects, Austin "Another beloved Austin spot, this place must be seen to be believed," Framel says. "It's chock full of the beautiful and the unusual, and is a mecca for inspiration-seekers of all stripes." 1512 S. Congress Avenue, Austin, Texas; uncommonobjects.com. Shopbop, Online "Just the easiest and best way to buy clothes these days," Framel says. For more information visit shopbop.com.










