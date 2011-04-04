Kelly Cutrone’s New Book Is Almost Here!

When I finished reading Kelly Cutrone‘s first book, If You Have to Cry, Go Outside, I was left with an insatiable feeling of wanting more. So much so, that I went to see the PR maven speak about her novel in a panel at Bryant Park last spring, and I even attended a pow-wow at Washington Square Parkwhich was announced to her fans via Twitterwhere she took suggestions of topics to cover in her second book.

That much-anticipated book, titled Normal Gets You Nowhere, hits shelves next month, and according to WWD, the author’s aim was to “make readers rethink who they are, what they value and what they want from life.”

Amazon.com promises fans that Normal is Kelly Cutrone “uncensored,” so if you’re anything like me and can’t get enough of the guru’s hard truths and wise words, head to your nearest bookstore on May 3.

Photo via Amazon.com