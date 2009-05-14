Name: Kelly Cutrone

Occupation: People’s Revolution

Location: New York



1. First things first: Where do you shop? Do you have a secret store?

In New York: Zadig & Voltaire in the Meatmarket, IF Boutique in SoHo, Yohji. Paris: Collette and Sonia Rykiel. LA: Fred Segal. Marketplace Antiques, Hayes, VA.

2. How would you describe yourself in one sentence?

Strategically kooky, bohemian blessed.



3. What is the ultimate item on your wish list this season?

A seven-acre home in Cold Spring, NY on Route 301.

4. Who are your favorite designers?

For political reasons I refuse to answer this question, but will say designers are like holidays, they are all special in their own way.

5. If you could swap closets with anyone, who would it be?

Queen Noor

6. What are your favorite online destinations?

Bluefly.com, Style.com, Google, Tonic.com, Christie’s

7. If you had a time machine, which style era would you visit first?

I would go to Marie Antoinette’s House.



8. If you could get fashion advice from one person, living or dead, who would it be?

The Founder of the Amish movement or Cleopatra.

9. If you could emulate the style of a fictional character, who would it be?

Pippi Longstocking

10. Tell us about the five pieces you find yourself buying, wearing, and replacing over and over again.

Margiela cardigans, Sonia Rykiel knits, Jeremy Scott leggings, Yohji shirts and Paul Smith trousers.

11. How much is too much to spend on a pair of shoes?

$2,500

12. Who is your style soul mate?

My daughter Ava- I live vicariously through her and her love of color.

13. It’s your Final Supper—;who’s there and what meal do you ask for?

My daughter Ava to my right and everyone I’ve ever loved or has loved me. I would like a sampling of everything I’ve had to say no to my whole life because it is not healthy, appropriate or legal.

14. Did you go to Prom? What did you wear?

Yes, I wore a very Olivia Newton-John Gunne Sax gown.

15. What theme song best describes your life?

“Gypsy”- Fleetwood Mac