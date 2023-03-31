Kelly Clarkson Tickets To Her ‘Exclusive’ 10 Show Residency Are On Sale—She’s ‘Not Adding More’

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

With a surprise residency announcement, here’s how to get Kelly Clarkson tickets for her 10 Las Vegas Shows.

Kelly Clarkson was slated to do her Invincible residency at the Bakkt Theater (formerly the Zappos Theater) in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 1, 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic postponed the shows. The American Idol winner is back to perform for only ten days at the theater. The shows coincide with her new album Chemistry which was inspired by her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

“I was trying to find a word — also it might be one of the songs on the album — that really described the whole thing ’cause I didn’t want everybody to think I was just coming out with some just like, ‘I’m angry, I’m sad’ — like just one or two emotions, you know?” Clarkson said in a video posted to her Instagram. “This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship, and a whole relationship shouldn’t be just brought down to one thing. So there’s the good, the bad, and the ugly kind of thing going on in it.”

“The goal was to make a living doing what I love and I’ve been able to do that and connect with people. That’s incredible. At 19, I was just looking to pay my water bill, I didn’t have anything,” the “Miss Independent” singer says of her career trajectory to Billboard. “It’s a lot of hard work and a little bit of luck. I don’t know if I ever thought it would be this big. I did not think I would end up having an exclusive little 10-show stint in Las Vegas.”

“I had a huge divorce happen and my life changed and I did not expect that. Doing the talk show created space for me as an artist because even with my label, I could say, ‘Well, I’m doing this job.’ They didn’t ask me for anything, they really gave me a lot of space, which was really cool,” she says.

“I wrote most of these songs like three years ago. Now I feel like I can talk about it. And it’s not a fresh wound,” she says. “It’s not just one emotion. It’s an entire relationship. There are definitely songs that are devastating and songs that are very angry. And then there are songs that are super sad, and ones that are more sexy, like that first feeling that you get in a relationship. It covers the whole arc of an entire relationship from beginning to end. I didn’t want it to be just about the devastating part.”

She talked about wanting to have a connection with her fans in this residency from July 28, 2023 to August 19, 2023.“I wanted to have this moment with my audience with the new music. My last tour was in 2019 so it’s been years for me [since I’ve been able to] sing more than two minutes on TV,” she told the music magazine. “It’s nice to be doing a full show. I worked really hard on this record and it took me a while to figure out if I was actually going to put it out. Once I decided, I wanted to sing this live and to feel that energy from the crowd. I didn’t want to do a tour. I have a lot of jobs and also I obviously want to spend some time with my kids this summer so I agreed to do 10 shows.”

You got to get your Kelly Clarkson tickets quickly because these are the only shows she’ll perform in a while. “I could only commit to 10 shows, that’s why it’s exclusive, there’s only 10 shows” Clarkson told her Kelly Clarkson Show audience earlier this week. “I ain’t adding more, I’m telling you right now. Mama needs a little bit of a minute of a break.”

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.