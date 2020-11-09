Kelly Clarkson Just Sued Her Ex-Husband’s Father Amid Their Ugly Divorce 

Their split just became messier. Kelly Clarkson sud her ex-husband’s Brandon Blackstock’s father amid their divorce.

According to court documents obtained by People on Friday, November 6, the “Since U Been Gone” singer countersued her ex-husband’s father’s company, Starstruck Management Group, for allegedly violating the California Labor Code by “procuring, offering, promising, or attempting to procure employment or engagements” without being properly licensed. Blackstock’s father, Narvel Blackstock, is the owner of Starstruck Management Group, which has managed Clarkson for the past 13 years.

In her suit, Clarkson alleges that Starstruck violated the Talent Agencies Act and ignored the legal “licensing requirements.” The Voice coach also claimed that all agreements between her and Starstruck should be “declared void and unenforceable,” including a verbal agreement that requires her to pay a 15 percent commission on her gross earnings.

In a statement to People, Starstruck’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, slammed Clarkson and claimed that the American Idol alum’s filing “conveniently ignores the fact that Kelly had her own licensed talent agency [Creative Artists Agency] at all times.” , “While Starstruck Management Group provided talent management services on her behalf, it did so at all times that CAA was her agency of record. It is unfortunate that Kelly is again attempting to avoid paying commissions that are due and owing to Starstruck to try and achieve some perceived advantage in her ongoing custody and divorce proceedings,” Freedman said.

In September, Clarkson was sued by Starstruck, which she signed with in 2007, for allegedly owing $1.4 million in commission. As reported by Variety, Starstruck alleges that Clarkson hasn’t paid her 15 percent commission from the money she made on The Voice or her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. The suit also claims that Clarkson will owe at least $5.4 million by the end of 2020. Clarkson and Blackstock (whose father owns Starstruck) split in June after seven years of marriage. The two share daughter River Rose, 5, and son Remington Alexander, 3.

“Over the course of approximately 13 years, Starstruck developed Clarkson into a mega superstar,” the suit states. “By way of example only, Starstruck was instrumental in helping Clarkson achieve success in terms of numerous hit albums, multiple Grammy wins and nominations, her role on popular television shows like The Voice and her own talk show. Despite Starstruck’s hard work and dedication, Clarkson has decided she is going to stop paying Starstruck for what is contractually owed.”