Kelly Clarkson Is Being Sued by Her Ex-Husband’s Father For Allegedly Breaking Her Contract

She can’t catch a break. Kelly Clarkson was sued by Brandon Blackstock’s father amid her divorce. Variety reported on Tuesday, September 29, that the “Since U Been Gone” singer is in a lawsuit with ex-husband’s father Narvel Blackstock’s management company, Starstruck Management Group, for allegedly owing $1.4 million in commission.

Per the lawsuit, which was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, Starstruck Management Group has represented Clarkson for the past 13 years and receives a 15 percent commission on her gross earnings. The suit claims, however, that Clarkson has not paid her full commission this year for the money received from The Voice, which she serves as a coach on, and her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. The suit alleges that Clarkson paid Starstruck Management Group $1.9 million, but still owes another $1.4 million. The suit also claims that Clarkson will owe at least $5.4 million by the end of 2020.

According to Variety, Clarkson and Starstruck do not have a written contract for the terms. Per the suit, the deal was negotiated verbally between Clarkson’s attorney and her business manager in 2007 and that the “Behind These Hazel Eyes” singer confirmed the deal in a phone call. Variety also reports that Starstruck has since been paid regular commissions according to the terms—that is, until 2020.

“Over the course of approximately 13 years, Starstruck developed Clarkson into a mega superstar,” the suit states. “By way of example only, Starstruck was instrumental in helping Clarkson achieve success in terms of numerous hit albums, multiple Grammy wins and nominations, her role on popular television shows like The Voice and her own talk show. Despite Starstruck’s hard work and dedication, Clarkson has decided she is going to stop paying Starstruck for what is contractually owed.”

The lawsuit comes amid Clarkson’s divorce from Blackstock, with whom she shares daughter River Rose, 6, and son Remington Alexander, 4. The American Idol alum filed for divorce from the music manager In June after seven years of marriage. Though she cited “irreconcilable differences” at the time, there are reports that their relationship took a toll because of the quarantine.

In September, Clarkson opened up about her split, calling her divorce a “dumpster.” “I mean, it’s no secret. My life has been a little bit of a dumpster,” she said on an episode of her talk show. “Personally, it’s been a little hard the last couple months.”

She continued, “I’ve been talking to friends that have been through divorce. I don’t know how people go through that without having some kind of outlet because it is the worst thing ever for everyone involved.”