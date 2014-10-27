Listen to Kelly Clarkson’s Gospel Version of ‘Shake it Off’ (Yes, the Taylor Swift Song)

“So this next song we’re going to do… this is a chart song. This is a soulful song. This is one of my favorite songs out right now,” Kelly Clarkson told a crowd of concert-goers this weekend. And boy were they in for a treat.

On the heels of her much-talked-about cover of Sam Smith’s “Stay with Me,” Clarkson stuck with the covers and busted out Taylor Swift’s “Shake it off” at a performance in Buffalo, NY this past Saturday, October 25.

“I’m going to bring in a little Jesus into tonight’s ceremony,” she added before launching into a slowed-down version of the first single off Swift’s just-released album, “1989”. “Come on, Jesus—help me!”

With her soulful sound and signature big voice, Clarkson turned Swift’s cheeky tune into the gospel song you never knew it could be. Long notes, big belts—she kept the song’s confident premise while adding just the right amount diva-tude. And then—right when the chorus hits—it’s back to the “Shake it Off” you can’t get out of your head.

Watch for yourself here: