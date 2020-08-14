Kelly Clarkson Shut Down a Troll Who Said Her ‘Marriage Didn’t Work’ Because of Her Schedule

Claps all around. Kelly Clarkson responded to claims her divorce from Brandon Blackstock was caused by her schedule. The Voice coach took to her Twitter on Thursday, August 13, to shut down a troll who claimed that her decision to temporarily replace Simon Cowell as a judge on America’s Got Talent was the reason for her divorce. Clarkson will replace Cowell as he recovers from a back injury.

“Now Kelly is taking Simon’s place …no wonder her marriage didn’t work…surprise she has no time for her kids,” the troll wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “Not the good old country girl we fell in love with…it’s all about Kelly being on TV…and no one else…no tears for her…but for her kids.”

In response, the former American Idol winner slammed the user for “shaming” her.” Clarkson went on to defend herself as a “great mom” and told the troll to have “more faith” in their heart.”

“Wow. Shaming a woman who has a great work ethic, is a great mom, and who steps up and fills in when a friend asks for a favor because that’s actually what ‘good old country girls’ do…. this can’t be who you are deep down. I have more faith in your heart. Aim higher please,” she tweeted.

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock, a music manager, in June after six years of marriage. The couple share two kids, daughter River Rose Blackstock, 6, and son Remington Alexander Blackstock, 4. A source told Entertainment Tonight at the time that Clarkson and Blackstock tried to save their marriage by moving their family to Montana in quarantine.

“Kelly and Brandon had been having problems for several months and were making a conscious effort to work things out,” the insider said. “They both hoped quarantining away from L.A. in Montana would help them work things out in their marriage, but instead the change in environment was actually detrimental.”

The insider continued. “The constant time together seemed to make an already challenging situation worse. [Clarkson’s career] definitely helped to keep her mind off things, but this recent downtime gave her the time she needed to think about her life and her marriage.”

The source also told Entertainment Tonight that both Blackstock and clarkson had “been dreading” the divorce process but knew that it was best for their family. “Kelly knew she just needed to follow her heart and finally realized divorce was her only option,” the insider said.

Though their relationship is no longer romantic, the source also said that Clarkson and Blackstock remain amicable coparents for their kids.

“Kelly and Brandon haven’t cut each other off; they are still talking to one another. They are both heartbroken, but their plan is to put the kids first,” the insider said. “Their focus is on co-parenting and moving forward, as this is the last place they ever thought they would be. They both understand divorce is never easy for children, but Kelly and Brandon are great parents. It’ll just take time.”

The source continued, “[Clarkson] has always been a very organized businesswoman, so her decision to have a prenup just reflects that and protects her earnings. Kelly is very kindhearted, generous and giving, so Brandon will be just fine.”