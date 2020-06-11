Kelly Clarkson’s Net Worth Makes Her Divorce From Brandon Blackstock Complicated

Scroll To See More Images

This American Idol alumna is by far one of the most popular names to come out of the talent competition. Nearly 18 years on, Kelly Clarkson’s net worth continues to grow and grow some more thanks to a lasting music career and her involvement in another well-known talent show in the same vein: The Voice. Clarkson, 38, happens to be the second-highest-paid judge on the panel. But how much does she earn, exactly, to win her that title?

A lot, y’all. And it’s more than enough to raise some questions now over her recent divorce announcement from husband Brandon Blackstock as far as how that might affect her bank account. The Voice judge and Blackstock, 43, have been married for nearly seven years. But the pair have known each other even longer: Blackstock, a music manager, originally met Clarkson in 2006 at the American Music Awards. They got engaged six years later in 2012, and officially tied the knot in October 2013.

On June 4, Clarkson filed for divorce from the music mogul, citing “irreconcilable differences,” according to People. This news comes weeks after Clarkson and Blackstock put their Los Angeles mansion on the market. With all these changes underway, it’s entirely possible that Clarkson’s net worth could take a hit. But first, let’s figure out how much she stands to lose in the first place.

For everything we know about Kelly Clarkson’s net worth in 2020, just keep on reading.

How much does Kelly Clarkson earn on The Voice?

Clarkson’s had an amazing run on The Voice. Ever since debuting as a Voice coach in season 14, the “Since U Been Gone” singer has gone on to win three seasons. When she first started on the talent competition, Radar Online reported Clarkson’s salary at $14 million per season (a.k.a. $28 million a year). Given that the American Idol winner has seen such success on the series in the past, we wouldn’t be surprised if she’s since received a raise (or two)!

How else does Kelly Clarkson make money?

Aside from her bustling music career, Clarkson and Blackstock took advantage of real estate investment like any wealthy couple might. In 2017, the couple made a hefty profit on their Hendersonville, Tennessee, mansion. They reportedly purchased the home for $2,860,000, but ended up listing it at $8,750,000 after years of added renovations.

In May 2020, Clarkson went on to list her Encino, California home on the market for almost $10 million. The newly-built property is only two years old.

What is Kelly Clarkson’s net worth in 2020?

According to CelebrityNetWorth.com, Kelly Clarkson is worth $45 million as of 2020. Blackstock, on the other hand, is listed at a net worth of only $5 million in comparison. Let’s hope that these two can get their finances squared away as amicably as possible amid the divorce.