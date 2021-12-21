Kelly Clarkson Just Lost the Bid to Evict Her Ex From Her House—Here’s Why She Was ‘Blocked’

For now, Kelly Clarkson’s Montana ranch will continue to have an unwelcome guest: Her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock. What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, right?

Clarkson’s request to have Blackstock evicted from her Montana Ranch in the midst of their divorce negotiations has been denied. In November 2021, the “Because Of You” singer addressed the court in a virtual hearing about the ranch, which Blackstock refuses to leave.

“Kelly recently had a major legal setback in a bid to get Brandon evicted from the Montana property that the judge awarded solely to her,” a source told Us Weekly on December 20, 2021. “He has been living in it and said he doesn’t have the financial means to afford to purchase a residence of his own at this time, citing the unresolved financial aspect of their divorce.”

Clarkson, 39, filed for divorce from Blackstock, 45, in June 2020 after almost seven years of marriage amidst quarantining at their Montana home with their two children, daughter River Rose, 7, and son Remington Alexander, 5. Almost a year later, Kelly became “Miss Independent” once again, as she was declared legally single in August 2021. The pair agreed on custody guidelines over their children in November 2020—Kelly was granted primary custody, while the duo would share joint physical and legal custody.

In July, Kelly was ordered by a judge to pay Blackston $200,000 in spousal and child support, including $150,000 per month in spousal support, and $45,601 in child support, making the total $195,601. This amount was significantly less than Blackston requested, according to People; he had originally asked for $436,000 per month.

Since their split, Blackstock has been living on the $10.4 million ranch, which Clarkson bought back in 2019. Kelly was awarded ownership of the ranch during the proceedings back in October, as she bought the house with her own money, according to the former couple’s prenup.

Costing a heaping $81,000 to maintain, Clarkson requested to sell the property in August in court, but the judge denied it—Blackstock claimed that the house was “marital property”—and the talent manager was ordered to start paying a monthly rent. However, if Blackstock fails to make payments, Clarkson can file again to sell.

Clarkson and Blackstock have two more court dates set in February 2022 and June 2022 to talk about the property. Hopefully, these two can come to an agreement soon.