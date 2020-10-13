Kelly Clarkson Says She’s ‘Horribly Sad’ After Her ‘S—tty’ Divorce From Brandon Blackstock

Still healing. Kelly Clarkson is “horribly sad” amid her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, but talking about her separation is helping her heal.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Monday, October 12, Clarkson opened up about her split from her husband and why she’s been so open about her marriage.

“I mean, if anything, I’ve fought my entire career just to be me,” she said. “Because most managers and publicists get nervous with me because I am an open book and labels and people frowned upon it early on. But, I don’t do it for anyone else, honestly. I don’t know, I come from a small town, I’m used to everybody knowing everything anyway. And, I don’t know, I feel like if you’re hiding something, there must be something wrong with it. And there’s nothing wrong with anything—life just kind of happens, and it takes turns that you don’t expect and are sad.”

Though she’s been candid about her split, Clarkson—who filed for divorce from Blackstock in June—went on to say that she worries how her kids with her husband, 6-year-old daughter River and 4-year-old son Remington, are affected by their divorce. Clarkson is also stepmother to Blackstock’s children from his previous marriage: Savannah and Seth.

“There’s a lot of hearts involved here,” she said. “And you know, that’s the thing that’s been kind of hard to navigate is I am an open book, but at some point I’m a mama bear more than I am a person in the public eye. So, I care one hundred percent more about my children than I do anything else on this planet. So, that’s been the hard thing of, like, yes, I’m willing to share my experience and yes, it is the worst. I mean, the past few months have been horribly sad. But at the same time, I have to think, ‘Hmmm, like, what I say has a domino effect in other people’s lives.'”

The “Behind These Hazel Eyes” singer went on to talk about how she’s had conversations with Blackstock’s stepchildren about how the divorce may affect them.

“I’ve been through two divorces in my family, husband as well in his own family as a child,” she said. “We didn’t have social media around when that happened. And, like, having kids that run the gambit of four to 19 is a really tough thing. And, you know, I’ve had conversations with one of our eldest about how difficult it is in the public eye when your parents are so…you know, one of them is so prominent and having to navigate that for them is hard on their hearts. I’m just careful also while being real. And I don’t think that anything is—like I said—nothing’s wrong with anybody, it’s just…it happens, and that’s why there’s nothing to hide about it in that sense. You know, it’s just, divorce is a really shitty thing.”