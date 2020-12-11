Kelly Clarkson Is Accusing Brandon Blackstock of Fraud & Their Divorce Just Got Messier

In case their divorce wasn’t messy enough, Kelly Clarkson’s Brandon Blackstock fraud claim now leaves little room for niceties. The 38-year-old singer reportedly alleged that her former manager and soon-to-be ex-husband, 43-year-old Blackstock, defrauded her of millions over the course of a decade, according to a filing obtained on December 10 by OK! Magazine.

This filing, which was submitted to the California Labor Commissioner’s Office in October, comes amid Clarkson and Blackstock’s divorce proceedings, which saw Blackstock requesting over $5 million in spousal and child support in late November despite Clarkson holding primary custody over their two children, 6-year-old daughter, River, and 4-year-old son, Remington. According to the documents obtained by OK!, Clarkson is now naming her former manager, Blackstock, and her estranged father-in-law, Narvel Blackstock, in a lawsuit against their company Starstruck Management that claims her 2007 oral agreement with their team was a “fraudulent and subterfuge device” for their “illegal services.”

Among those “illegal services,” according to Clarkson’s filing,” is the assertation that the Blackstocks worked as unlicensed California talent agents for years, gave “false information” to her and made “false representations.” The American Idol alum now seeks to void her oral agreement with the father-son duo and their management firm, as well as be compensated for the “unconscionable fees” they demanded over the years.

Clarkson’s petition—which is set to be ruled on in February, according to Vanity Fair—could dismiss a separate lawsuit that Starstruck management filed against her in September. That suit claimed that the management firm is responsible for turning Clarkson into a “mega superstar,” and alleges that the Grammy award-winning artist still owes them $1.4 million in unpaid commissions, along with a projected $4 million for her work on The Kelly Clarkson Show and The Voice.

“Over the course of approximately thirteen years, Starstruck developed Clarkson into a mega superstar,” their filing stated. “By way of example only, Starstruck was instrumental in helping Clarkson achieve success in terms of numerous hit albums, multiple Grammy wins and nominations, her role on popular television shows like The Voice and her own talk show.”

Clarkson, meanwhile, argues that she should not have to make these payments at all in her recent filing, citing the Blackstocks’ unlicensed operating status.