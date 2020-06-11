Kelly Clarkson Is Divorcing Her Husband After 7 Years of Marriage

Another quarantine breakup. Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock are divorcing after seven years of marriage. The Blast confirmed on Thursday, June 11, that the former American Idol winner filed for divorce from her husband in Los Angeles on June 4.

The Voice judge and Blackstock, a music manager, share two kids: daughter River Rose, 5, and son Remington Alexander, 3. Blackstock is also the father to 13-year-old son Seth and 18-year-old daughter Savannah from a previous marriage. The two wed in October 2013 after meeting at a rehearsal for the American Music Awards in 2006. The couple got engaged in 2012, six years after they first met.

The divorce comes after Clarkson put her home in Los Angeles on the market for almost $10 million. Since quarantine, the “Since U Been Gone” singer has been social distancing at her and Blackstock’s ranch in Montana with their children. She’s even filmed several episodes of her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, at the home.

In a 2017 interview with SiriusXM, Clarkson opened up about her connection with her and how she’s never felt a sexual attraction like the one she has with Blackstock. “This isn’t a downer to anybody I dated before him, but I’m just going to be real: I never felt like, honestly, sexually attracted to anybody before him,” she said at the time.

She continued, “And I’m not downing my exes, you know, everybody’s different. But there was something about him.” Clarkson added, “I honestly thought I was asexual—I’d never been turned on like that in my whole life. I was like, ‘Oh that’s that feeling…OK!'”

The “Behind These Hazel Eyes” singer further opened up about their relationship in a 2017 interview with Redbook. “When I met Brandon, I wasn’t looking for a friend. I have a lot of great friends! I was looking for a lover. I had never found someone I was truly passionate about, who I wanted to stay in bed with all day. The fact that I did, well…I was going to latch on and take advantage of that,” she said at the time.

Clarkson also commented more on the couple’s sex life, saying: “To keep it family appropriate, let’s say we’re just a lot more active than other couples. I’m a person who loves change. He loves spontaneity. Having a set time or place [to have sex] would be boring to us.”