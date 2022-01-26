Kelly Clarkson Is ‘Preparing’ For a ‘Nasty’ Divorce Trial With Her Ex After Refusing to Settle

Not backing down. With Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock’s divorce trial on the horizon, the “Stronger” singer is prepared for things to get ugly—but she’s not letting it get in the way of settling her divorce on her own terms.

Clarkson—who filed for divorce from Blackstock in June 2020—is reportedly focusing all of her efforts on hammering out the details of her split from the talent manager. “She is devoting 100 percent of any free time she has preparing for the trial,” a source told Us Weekly on January 26, 2022. “When not filming her talk show, she is hunkered down with [attorney] Laura Wasser.”

The Kelly Clarkson Show host was declared legally single in September 2021. As part of the former couple’s initial divorce proceedings, Clarkson was ordered to pay spousal and child support to Blackstock. The exes, who tied the knot in October 2013, share daughter River, 7, and son Remington, 5, and agreed on a custody agreement in November 2020. At the time, a Los Angeles County Court judge ruled that Clarkson was required to pay Blackstock almost $200,000 in spousal and child support. According to court documents, the ruling breaks down to $150,000 per month in spousal support and $45,601 per month in child support to “benefit” their two children. Blackstock, for his part, previously requested $436,000 per month.

Clarkson, however, isn’t ready to settle her divorce on these financial terms. “She will not even entertain the idea of settling with Brandon,” the insider tells Us Weekly. “He will not get one penny from her that isn’t ordered by the judge. It’s going to be nasty.”

Aside from their finances, the former spouses have been feuding over the American Idol winner’s Montana ranch, which she planned to sell following their split. But according to Blackstock, he needed the property to continue keeping up his business, as he planned to retire from the entertainment world and become a full-time rancher. In August 2021, a judge ruled that Blackstock could continue residing at the property so long as he paid the maintenance costs. Two months later, Clarkson was officially awarded ownership of the ranch, as she bought the house with her own money, according to the former couple’s prenup. But when she filed to evict her ex-husband, her bid to remove him from the property was blocked.

“Kelly recently had a major legal setback in a bid to get Brandon evicted from the Montana property that the judge awarded solely to her,” a source told Us Weekly in December 2021. “He has been living in it and said he doesn’t have the financial means to afford to purchase a residence of his own at this time, citing the unresolved financial aspect of their divorce.”

Following her loss, The Voice coach decided to sell her ex-husband 5.12 percent of the Montana home, making for a $908,800 share out of total ranch value of $17,750,000. In early February 2022, a trial over the rest of their land is set to commence.