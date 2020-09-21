Kelly Clarkson Revealed the Secret to How She’s Coping With Her Divorce

Stay strong, Kelly. Kelly Clarkson revealed her secret to coping with her divorce from Brandon Blackstock. The “Since U Been Gone” singer opened up about her split from the music manger on an episode of her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, on Monday, September 21.

In an interview with John Legend for her talk show, the American Idol alum revealed that Legend’s new album, Bigger Love, which was released in July 2020, has been her secret to staying sane amid her divorce. “I know that I’ve talked to you about your album a lot. You probably think I’m psychotic at this point,” Clarkson told Legend. “Literally every time I see [you] at the show, I’m like, ‘Dude!’”

Clarkson, who stars with Legend as a judge on The Voice, went on to tell the “All of Me” singer that her favorite songs from Bigger Love are “Wild,” “Favorite Place,” “Ooh Laa” and “Conversations in the Dark,” which led Legend to note that Clarkson’s favorite tracks were “sexy songs.”

“Dude, I know! That’s what I’m saying. This is a testament of how good this album is,” Clarkson responded. “I started this show saying, ‘Hey, my personal life is kind of like [mimes explosion].’ And so, I’m just saying, if this album can be so great for someone like me that’s really wanting some Joni Mitchell, Alanis Morissette at this point, it’s a great album.”

She continued, “I love the whole thing. It’s so, so great.”

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in June after almost seven years of marriage. The couple share two kids: daughter River Rose, 6, and son, Remington Alexander, 4. In an interview with Sunday Today With Willie Geist in September, Clarkson revealed that her next album (which she called her “most personal” yet) will be inspired by her divorce. “This next record, this will probably be the most personal one I’ve ever released,” Clarkson said. “The whole record is basically every emotion you experience from the beginning of a relationship to the end of what it is now or where it is now. It’s been very therapeutic for me. It’s very honest.”