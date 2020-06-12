Kelly Clarkson Realized Divorce Was ‘Her Only Option’ After Isolating With Brandon Blackstock

Sometimes it isn’t about spending too much time together—it’s about slowing down long enough to realize where things went wrong in the first place. That’s what sets Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock’s divorce reason apart from the many breakups during this socially distanced season. According to a source with Entertainment Tonight, things had been “difficult” between the two for a while now.

News of the divorce between Clarkson, 38, and Blackstock, 43, broke on June 11, with several outlets reporting that the “Since U Been Gone” singer filed on June 4 after citing “irreconcilable differences.” Now we have a better picture of what that meant. According to ET’s source, “Kelly and Brandon had been having problems for several months and were making a conscious effort to work things out. They both hoped quarantining away from L.A. in Montana would help them work things out in their marriage, but instead the change in environment was actually detrimental.”

Friends close to the couple were reportedly surprised by the news, but ET’s source suggested that “those closest to them know it’s been difficult.” The couple juggled many pressures to begin with, but the “constant time together seemed to make an already challenging situation worse,” the source adds.

The Voice coach was able to “keep her mind off things,” says the source, while filming the talent competition. But this recent time alone with her family has certainly forced her to “think about her life and marriage.” Clarkson shares two children with Blackstock—daughter River, 5, and son Remington, 4—who she plans to continue co-parenting with their father. For now, court proceedings and any financial implications are not a worry for the American Idol alum, who has reportedly asked the courts to uphold a prenup that will protect her net worth.

ET’s source confirms that Clarkson “has always been a very organized businesswoman, so her decision to have a prenup just reflects that and protects her earnings. Kelly is very kindhearted, generous and giving, so Brandon will be just fine.” Here’s to a smooth divorce.