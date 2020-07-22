Kelly Clarkson’s Ex Brandon Blackstock Just Requested Joint Custody Amid Their Divorce

As part of Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock’s divorce, joint custody is now on the table. On July 21, Blackstock, 43, responded to his estranged wife’s divorce petition with a request for legal and joint physical custody of their two children on, according to court documents obtained by The Blast. And Clarkson, 38, seems to be on board.

Blackstock, a music manager, and the Voice coach, share two children: daughter River Rose, 5, and son Remington Alexander, 3 (Blackstock, meanwhile, is also the father to two kids, Savannah, 18, and Seth, 13, from a previous marriage). When Clarkson filed for divorce in early June, sources made clear that her goal was to continue co-parenting her children and making the divorce process as painless as possible.

“Kelly and Brandon haven’t cut each other off; they are still talking to one another,” a source told ET in June. “They are both heartbroken, but their plan is to put the kids first. Their focus is on co-parenting and moving forward, as this is the last place they ever thought they would be. They both understand divorce is never easy for children, but Kelly and Brandon are great parents. It’ll just take time.”

Clarkson reportedly asked the court to deny any request for spousal support for Blackstock in her divorce filing, while also requesting that the judge honor their prenuptial agreement. Blackstock, who has worked with Clarkson’s fellow Voice coach, Blake Shelton in the past and also serves as Clarkson’s manager on her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, does not seem interested in pursuing spousal support. In a check-off box marked for spousal support on his petition, the manager reportedly checked “other” and listed “reserved,” in lieu of a request.

News of the couple’s split broke on June 11, one week after Clarkson filed for her divorce on June 4. The “Breakaway” singer and her manager were married for nearly seven years, though the pair have known each other even longer. Clarkson and Blackstock were engaged in 2012, nearly six years after they first met at a rehearsal for the American Music Awards. The couple cites “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split. Multiple sources, however, note that their separation was the result of many “problems” between the duo.

According to a ET source, the “Since U Been Gone” singer and her ex “had been having problems for several months and were making a conscious effort to work things out. They both hoped quarantining away from L.A. in Montana would help them work things out in their marriage, but instead, the change in environment was actually detrimental.”

Friends close to the couple were reportedly surprised by the news, but ET’s source suggested that “those closest to them know it’s been difficult.” The couple juggled many pressures to begin with, but the “constant time together seemed to make an already challenging situation worse,” the source adds.

A Us Weekly source echoes that claim. According to the insider, “being in quarantine together heightened their problems to the point of no return. So she filed for divorce.”

“Everyone thought Kelly and Brandon had the perfect marriage, but they definitely didn’t,” the source adds. “Brandon’s very laid-back, whereas Kelly’s pretty high-strung.”

The split hasn’t stopped Clarkson from still being cordial with Blackstock, however. The star gave her ex a sweet shout-out on Twitter only weeks following their divorce announcement to thank him for his support with The Kelly Clarkson Show, which won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host in June.

“OH MY GOSH!!!!!! What is happening?!!!! This is amazing!!! Thank y’all so much!!! And a MAJOR thank you to my entire crew that really is the reason I won!!! I can’t wait to celebrate with our whole crew when humans can congregate again!! This calls for a PARTY!!!!” Clarkson tweeted. “Thank you so much to @BBlackstock for believing in me & convincing me to do @KellyClarksonTV show and @lifeofT for being the greatest friend/assistant.”