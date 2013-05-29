Kelly Bensimon’s Top 5 Favorite Spots in the Hamptons

“From the farm stands to the gorgeous maintained hedges, the Hamptons has everything you’ve ever wanted from a vacation destination,” Kelly Bensimon told us. And she should know—she’s lived there for years. Her vast knowledge of the area is now be celebrated in her latest book, In the Spirit of The Hamptons (pictured below), released yesterday. She’ll be toasting the book this Saturday with a launch event at the swanky Montauk Yacht Club. As one of the area’s foremost power players, we couldn’t resist picking her brain for her favorite Hamptons spots.

Read on to hear about where she snags cocktails, contemporary art, and even monogrammed napkins!

1. The Monogram Shop

“Even if your family didn’t come off the Mayflower that doesn’t mean you can’t entertain like they did,” Bensimon shares. “The Monogram Shop has everything monogrammed from your beach towels to paper napkins.”

11 Newtown Lane, East Hampton; themonogramshop.com.

2. Cyril’s Fish House

“This is my favorite beachside bar for the beach sunset drinks and fried calamari,” Bensimon says.

2167 Montauk Highway, Montauk.

3. Firestone Gallery

According to Bensimon, “If you are a contemporary art collector, this gallery has everything from Carter Smith photographs to Kenny Scharf to emerging artists like John Messenger.”

4 Newtown Lane, East Hampton; ericfirestonegallery.com.

4. Round Swamp Farm

“If you love homemade food then this is the market for you,” she advises. “My favorites are picnic chicken and the guacamole.”

184 Three Mile Harbor Road, East Hampton; roundswampfarm.com.

5. Aerin

“Aerin Lauder, granddaughter of the great Estee Lauder launched her own line of beauty products for the effortless beauty,” Bensimon shares. “Her accessories make great home gifts and her jewelry and shoe lines are classically chic.”

83 Main Street, Southampton; aerin.com.

