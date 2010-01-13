Kelly Bensimon: The Best Fall/Winter Trends

I am a huge fan of StyleCaster, where real fashion is forecasted online, and where the editors foreshadow the real trends that all of us actually WANT to wear. As the past editor of ELLE Accessories, I have already worked with Executive Fashion Director of StyleCaster, Carol Han, so I already knew that the aesthetic of the fall fashion trend shoot was going to be stronger than most trend-driven content. When I arrived at the shoot with Jill Zarin (pictured with me above on the right), Carol was direct: “Kelly,” she said, “come up with your favorite trends for fall ’09 and we will shoot them.”

I haven’t written or styled since I was the model/editor/stylist for the spring ’09 WEAR catalogue for Saks Fifth Avenue, so I was excited to throw my favorite ideas out there. Let’s be honest, I wear whatever I want. Yes, my aesthetic speaks to the trends, but I also have a very specific sense of style. It’s simple. I like being hot and effortlessly sexy, and I dress for men, not for women. No man likes too much of a “get up.” Why do you think they always say, “I like it when you wear a T-shirt and jeans?” Men like women to look like women. So, with that in mind, let me clue you in to what trends I think made it off the runway and onto women like us. For fall, I took a little from every era: 70s fur vests, leather leggings, 80s bold shoulders, and 90s lingerie-inspired tops.

Big Furs:



Elena Antoniades fur coat, at elenaantoniades.com; Kiki de Montparnasse white tank with garter, $150, at kikidm.com; Frederick’s of Hollywood black boy shorts, 323-957-5953 for details.



Jenna Leigh ivory balconette bra, $118, at jennaleighny.com; Jenna Leigh ivory hipster panties, $78, at jennaleighny.com; M Missoni fox fur jacket, 212-431-6500 for details.



Zimmermann pink floral panty, at zimmermannwear.com; M Missoni fur vest, 212-431-6500 for details.

Being from the Midwest, wearing fur has always been in my blood. The weather is CRAZY cold, and fur or a down North Face parka are really the only way to go. My mother always wore fur and reminded me of Angie Dickinson when I was a child with her gorgeous wild reddish-blonde hair. She was always wearing tight leather pants, trousers, silk tops, and/or a fur vest or shrug. This season, M Missoni made those sexy 70s-style furs that speak a little to Dickinson and rocker Marianne Faithfull. Fashion isn’t just about an article of clothing, but rather a lifestyle. When I reflect on the trend of fur, I always think hot, sexy, and cool. Then, I think warm.

Leather Leggings:



Alice +Olivia leather pants, $555.80, at shopbop.com; Kiki de Montparnasse leather gloves, at kikidm.com; Kiki de Montparnasse leather bra, $295, at kikidm.com; Devi Kroell black leather booties, $990, at devikroell.com.

If you don’t like the rocker look, you are never going to like the rocker look. But instead of getting “Physical” with Olivia Newton-John, we are taking the leather leggings out of the gym and onto the streets paired with thigh-high leather boots, or patent stilettos. Yes, leather is smokin’. No matter what you think, the feel of leather to the touch can be summed up in one word — hot. Pair it with a cool bra and an oversized menswear-inspired blazer. Or pair that sweater and camisole with leather leggings and take cozy to the next level. If you like the “Beatnik who has money” look, try leather leggings and a tight turtleneck which will emphasize every curve you’ve got.



Lingerie Dressing:



Jenna Leigh cream and lilac embroidered romper, $122, at jennaleighny.com; Twelfth St. By Cynthia Vincent grey vest with fur, $394, at pinkmascara.com.



Mario Moya onyx web corset, 212-960-3616 for details.

Lingerie takes any trend and makes it drop-dead sexy. While wearing new trends are fun and modern, staying true to your femininity is what every woman and man truly likes. Be a rocker on the outside and wear sexy hot pink panties, or wear a fur vest and a “wifebeater” from Kiki de Montparnasse that connects to stockings — and replace tight jeans for that pencil skirt. Think out-of-the-box fashion, but always stay feminine when it comes to lingerie. I am so inspired by lingerie this season that I even wore a corset over a tulle skirt and belted it for a New Year’s Eve party.

Exaggerated Shoulders:



Alice + Olivia leather pants, $555.80, at shopbop.com; Kiki de Montparnasse leather bra, $295, at kikidm.com; Jill Stuart white and black leather jacket, 212-921-2600 for details.

Most women don’t have the perfect figure, and that’s okay. This season’s bold shoulders do more than make a statement — they give any woman a slimmer waist. Broad Joan Crawford/Thierry Mugler shoulders accentuate a slim waist over tight leather leggings. The jacket gets a facelift, and the waist gets the attention it deserves. Even Kate Moss created a tuxedo jacket with broad shoulders for her Topshop line. The trend is hot and speaks to a woman’s figure the way it should.

So there you have it. Leather leggings, fur vests, lingerie, and broad shoulders are the fall trends I have been obsessed with all season. Add a little eyeliner to the inside of your bottom lash, smooth your mane, and you’ll have what it takes to master fall ’09. And, if you don’t like these trends, we are already close to spring ’10, so there’s always something to look forward to.



Check Out Pictures From Kelly and StyleCaster’s Fashion’s Night Out at M Missoni Here