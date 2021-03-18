Kelli Brown’s The Drop Collection Is Spring Dress Heaven—But It’s Live For Just 30 Hours

Scroll To See More Images

If you’re not marking your calendar every time a new Amazon The Drop collection launches, you are seriously missing out—that said, it’s not too late to shop the latest one, which will be live for just 30 (!) short hours! The Drop ranges feature pieces designed by fashion’s savviest influencers, and today’s range was curated by none other than Kelli Brown of And I Get Dressed.

I first discovered Kelli while binging home tour videos on YouTube. Her decor is as aesthetically-pleasing as it gets! From there, I fell in love with her playful sense of fashion and her dedication to making the fashion industry more inclusive with each and every post on her blog-turned-full-on-community, And I Get Dressed.

While Brown has some seriously cute AIGD merch (I wear my Venus tee to bed almost nightly), her The Drop collection is full of spring and summer staples, from green gingham minis to ribbed cardigans and wideleg pants. Even better, the sizing is as inclusive as the online community Brown has built. Shoppers to Amazon’s The Drop page can peruse styles in XXS to 3X.

Like all The Drop collections, this one will only be shoppable for a limited time, meaning after 30 hours, it’s gone for good. With this in mind, I highly suggest scrolling through my top picks below, a roundup I affectionately call “The Good Stuff.” Although, to be fair, this drop only has good stuff. These are just my very favorites!

To shop Brown’s full range from The Drop, head to Amazon or read on for the best spring picks.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Fog Blue Ruched-Front Shirt Dress

I don’t know what I love the most about this dress—it’s a toss-up between the dreamy blue hue and the flattering-AF gathered detailing.

Smoke Green Check Print Peter Pan Collar Smocked Dress

Has anything ever been so cheerful as this green gingham moment? I think not. I love the floaty silhouette for summer and the on-trend collar detailing.

Fog Blue Button-Down Rib Cardigan

I won’t lie, this blue ribbed cardi was the very first thing I added to my cart. That said, I definitely need to cop the matching wide-leg pants.

Fog Blue Rib Wide-Leg Pull-On Pants

These are the pants in question, my friend, and yes—you need them, too. If you want some styling inspo, Brown has already posted in them on her Instagram!

Smoke Green with White Floral Print Front-Zip Dress

What’s a spring or summer wardrobe without at least one floral mini dress? Incomplete, that’s what. This baby is an absolute warm-weather essential with a little retro flair.