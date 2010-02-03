Kellan Lutz Stars in Calvin Klein Campaign with Four Others

Ladies rejoice! This season, Calvin Klein is set to feature not one, not two, but four heartbreakingly handsome men in their newest underwear campaign.

Notorious for their provocative and steamy ads, the company has signed on four of the worlds hottest men at the moment. The sexy roster includes Twilight actor Kellan Lutz, television actor Mehcad Brooks (of True Blood fame), Asian soccer star Hidetoshi Nakata, and Spanish tennis hottie Fernando Verdasco. Yes please.

The black and white ads feature the four men sweaty and shirtless with huge red Xs superimposed over their built bods. This campaign will debut Calvin Kleins new underwear line, aptly named Calvin Klein X. CK says that the the line features two fabrications for “ultimate comfort and fit.” One is made of modal (branded with a blue X), and the other microfiber (branded with a red X). Both have stretch ease for movement and are extremely comfortable.

Considered the brands most global and digital campaign to date, the ads feature, for the first time, a band of racially and nationally diverse faces. Says Tom Murry, President and CEO of the label, The launch of Calvin Klein X underwear is a truly global initiative, so we believe it is imperative to feature talent from our most important regions — Asia, Europe, and the USA in the launch advertising. The creative is in the spirit and tradition of the most innovative of Calvin Klein underwear campaigns.

The full campaign will be revealed March 1st on their official website, xmarksthespot.com. We don’t know about you, but we’re definitely excited to see more of where those came from.

