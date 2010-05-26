Kelis Shows Off Her ‘Milkshake’ At Mulberry’s Glastonbury Fête

Coachella may have passed by in a hazy Indio blur, but there’s still fun to be had festival lovers. UK’s Glastonbury festival is this June 23-27 and along with Kate Moss spotting, the multi-day music jam session offers some seriously individual style.

Hosted by Mulberry on the rooftop of Milk Studios last night, photographer Venetia Dearden showcased some of that unique style in an exhibition from her latest art book, aptly titled Glastonbury. “I’ve been going to Glastonbury since I was eight,” Dearden chatted. “And going there every summer, I saw all these amazing individuals so one summer I decided to set up a teepee and shot people standing in front of it.”

That boho technique has served her well the Somerset, England native’s work coupled with live performances by Mano de Dios, Chairlift and Kelis (who shook her “Milkshake” in a frothy Mulberry frock) drew quite the model crowd. Irina Lazareanu and Agyness Deyn (with a serious military crew cut) hung out in the open air space as did Jacquelyn Jablonski, Lakshmi Menon, Chanel Iman and Alek Wek.

Though with music on the mind, Dearden was thinking about possibly festival-hopping. “Covering something like Coachella could be fun too,” the photographer mused. “I think it could be a nice complement, like a series, don’t you think?”

Venetia Dearden’s ‘Glastonbury’ is available at Mulberry stores and mulberry.com for $50

All photos courtesy of Mulberry

