Keke Palmer Slammed August Alsina’s ‘Disrespect’ After Getting Entangled in His Twitter Feud

Another entanglement seems to have unfolded as Keke Palmer slammed August Alsina’s rumors after Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s drama erupted earlier this July. While it’s not an entanglement of the same nature—as in, 48-year-old Jada’s previous romantic relationship with 27-year-old August—it definitely had the Twitterverse grabbing popcorn in the same way.

Keke, 26, took to Twitter over the weekend after Jada’s Red Table Talk with husband Will Smith, 51, aired on Friday, July 10. In the episode, Jada admitted to having a relationship with August about four years ago when she and Will were separated. Many users on Twitter seemed to think that the Hustlers star was weighing in on the Red Table Talk drama in a tweet she shared on July 10: “The theme is boundaries. Everybody doesn’t need to know your business, that’s not fake it’s honoring one’s privacy.” While the singer never called out Jada, Will, or August directly, some interpreted the tweet as a subliminal message to the young rapper.

One Twitter user, in particular, began persistently questioning Keke about her relationship to August, eventually posting an old photo of the pair in a car together. “This you?” the Twitter user questioned.

The actress settled things plainly. “Yes girl,” Keke replied in her retweet of the photo. “August was never my man lol. That’s why you’re still reaching to this day to figure out nothing.” But then August stepped in to share his two cents. Of course.

“U absolutely right. I was NEVER ur man,” the rapper quote tweeted the star. “You could possibly never shortie. “It seems u mad u got curved, but ur ‘friends’ r the reason 4 that. Dey showed me an endless thread of txt/pics of me dat u sent, wrry’d abt who I date & BEGGED me 2 not further disturb ur mental instability.” That’s not where he ended things, either.

The rapper went on to share a string of tweets about Keke. “Imagine not knowing how to mind the business that pay you. I catch all the subliminals. (Not just about today),” he added. “You can call me whatever you like, Mess is constantly inserting yourself in topics you have nun to do w/.”

“If you have something to say, say it w/ ya CHEST kids,” he continued, before launching into another series of replies. “It’s always very perplexing cause I real deal be showing people genuine love. Whole time that envy eating ya lil heart. Anyway, NEXT,” he claimed.

August went on to suggest that he respected Keke in the past, yet her “subliminal shade” about him had him confused. “I actually f**ked w/ KeKe,” he said. “So to see her covertly speaking subliminal shade around my name over the past week Is deeply perplex. I don’t and never have had a problem w/ the girl. It’s always been Virgo love! So to see that is a mind f**k to me.”

After the rapper wrapped up his tirade on Twitter, Keke turned to Instagram to put the entire whirlwind to rest. Being the True VP she is, you already know that she decided not to bother “kicking someone when they are down.” Instead, Keke kept things calm and classy:

“I want to post screenshots, but I won’t. I feel attacked, but It’s not about me. It’s about so much more than that and as much as I want to defend myself against the disrespect I have received (cause I mean I’m not nice all the time) this is about something so much bigger,” she captioned a selfie on Instagram. “I wouldn’t feel good kicking someone when they are down because it’s so easy to attack when you’re in a corner, I get it. People be hurting y’all and most of the time it has nothing to do with you.”

The triple-threat added, “I can’t f**k up my karma worried about my ego, though I’m human and I have one. Just know I am that bitch despite what my humility may make one believe. I don’t have to beg or be thirsty for a damn thing because my talent speaks louder than my looks. Let the cheek be turned pooh’s, my character is too strong.”

As one fan wrote in response: That’s on “Pureeyidt.”