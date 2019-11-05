Did Keke Palmer’s Chanel Puffer Jacket Look Just Make Me Excited for Cold Weather?

Scroll To See More Images

Honestly, what did we do to deserve our queen Keke Palmer? The actress truly is the gift that keeps on giving—specifically through memes (Sorry to this man!) and fashion (that street style though!!). And Keke Palmer’s outfit at Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program Luncheon on Monday was yet another example of how sartorially excellent and relevant the actress has become. Keke Palmer is my one to watch with both eyes open wide, and she never disappoints. After stepping out in some seriously incredible ensembles this year, my Keke Palmer street style radar has been on high alert. The best part about it, though? The actress always serves me the best (and sometimes strangest) looks. Sorry to this man, but thank you to Keke Palmer.

Dressed in Chanel head-to-toe, Keke Palmer stepped out in front of the cameras looking like an entire meal. The actress paired a black mini skirt with a short-sleeved Chanel puffer jacket, and suddenly I’m craving colder weather. I never knew that a short-sleeved puffer jacket could look so damn chic (and get me ready for winter at the same time). But atop the mini skirt and belted with a Chanel belt, this puffer jacket has me wishing for snowy days.

Of course, what’s an outfit without the accessories? Keke Palmer’s Chanel look wouldn’t be complete without some Chanel bling and a perfectly metallic Chanel bag. Palmer’s dangly earrings boasted the Chanel logo, and could probably be seen from space. OK, perhaps that’s a bit dramatic, but these earrings are pretty damn big, y’all. There’s no question that Palmer is rocking Chanel and Chanel only. Plus, the metallic bag adds the perfect contrast to the all-black ensemble. I can’t wait to recreate this one day. Once I get that million dollar paycheck, it’s over for you all.