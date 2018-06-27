Keke Palmer Shared a Powerful Selfie After Feeling ‘Embarrassed’ by Her Natural Hair

In case you haven’t been paying close enough attention to the pop-culture news cycle in recent years, we’re here to give you a brief recap: Last year, “Scream Queens” actress Keke Palmer shaved her head.
OK—You’re all caught up.
Recently, the 24-year-old took to Instagram to express her insecurity about her natural hair. She’s currently in Budapest filming the third season of her Epix series “Berlin Station,” and took a break from acting to write a caption about how she’s much more comfortable “rocking her own hair” in a foreign country after feeling “embarrassed” when she saw a longtime friend without a wig. But then, she remembered she’s a #queen and called herself “foolish” for feeling embarrassed in the first place.
MORE: Keke Palmer on Her Natural Hair and Feeling ‘Exploited’ as a Child Star
View this post on Instagram
Last year I shaved all my hair off, some of y’all may remember, and I’m rocking it as it’s growing back in Budapest. I was so disappointed in myself the other day when I got embarrassed that an old friend saw me here in Budapest with my hair in its natural state! 😔 How foolish of me, why should I ever be embarrassed of who God made me to be? For my characters I am flexible and I feel there is no problem with a weave or a wig or extension every now and then! It’s fun 😍 But I had to check myself when I actually felt that I in some way wasn’t “dressed” because I had no wig on. Or that because I’m not in my own country I can feel more “free” to rock my own hair. One should feel free at all times! To all my girls out there, we are beautiful at all times but ESPECIALLY in our natural state!! We should never get so caught up in the “play” that we get disappointed in the R E A L. I love you guys!! Check out my braids, I did them this morning. (Lash extensions off too. But u know I have a light beat) 😆
Palmer is back to feeling comfortable in her natural state. She styled her hair in braids the morning this picture was taken, and ditched the false eyelashes for an au naturel look. Her caption calls for girls to embrace their natural beauty and stay true to themselves, because that’s when they’re the most beautiful.