Keke Palmer’s Tulle-Covered Gown Is All I Can Think About

Scroll To See More Images

Our girl Keke Palmer can truly do no wrong on the red carpet, baby. The actress has recently secured a spot at the top of my sartorial queens list—a high honor!!—and Palmer just proved once again that she deserves to be up there with the best of them. On Monday night, at the annual Angel Ball, Keke Palmer’s dress was a tulle-covered dream, and I think I’m in love (with both the gown and Keke Palmer, at this point). The meme-making, morning-show-having actress stepped in front of the cameras decked out in a yellow and purple tulle gown fit for a fashion queen—and Palmer’s classic cool girl attitude only added more glamour to the look. We! Are! Not! Worthy!

Looking like an elegant mermaid in this J. Mendel dress, Keke Palmer has shown us all who is sartorial boss. (Send me to her office, ASAP!) And, of course, she came to not only prove her fashion prowess, but also to support Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for Cancer Research at the annual Angel Ball. The ball benefits Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation, which supports research on finding less toxic treatments for patients with leukemia, lymphoma and other related blood cancers. Supporting an incredible cause and looking like a tulle-covered queen? Keke Palmer does it all.

Of course, I’d be remiss if I didn’t point out all of Keke Palmer’s jewels!! Sparkling up the damn night, the actress donned several jewel-covered bracelets and rings bigger than my head. Paired with her incredible tulle dress, this look was maximalist to the highest degree, and I love it. Keke Palmer is the one to watch for the rest of 2019—and into 2020, too. And y’all best believe I will be watching (and reporting back with all her soon-to-come outfits). Keke Palmer, keep doing you, baby.