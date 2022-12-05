Keke Met Her Baby Daddy a Year Before She Became Pregnant—Her Boyfriend Became ‘Difficult to Hide’

With her stunning and surprising pregnancy reveal on Saturday Night Life, many fans are asking: Who is Keke Palmer dating?

The Nope star hosted the legendary sketch comedy show on December 3, 2022. In her opening monologue, she addressed the rumors that she was pregnant. “There’s some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I wanna set the record straight — I am!” she said as she opened her coat to reveal a very pregnant belly. “I gotta say, though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct. I mean, like, I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, cause I got a lot of stuff going on, you know? But honestly this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited. Guys, I’m going to be a mom.”

Keke has been very private about her dating life in the past. “I’ve always had the same philosophy when it comes to dating,” she said in a Harper’s Bazaar interview in March 2020. “Not that I wouldn’t give someone a try. But trying to keep my private life outside of my work life, to me, it’s easiest when you don’t date someone with the same career.” She continued, “I think a lot about, like, does this person really like me for me? And it’s not just romantic relationships. It’s friends too. That wavering, that’s the most traumatic thing about fame.” In a TikTok she posted in December 2021, she captioned, “I don’t believe in girlfriend and boyfriend. I’m single till we married. Let’s just kick it love 🙄”

So who exactly is Keke Palmer’s baby daddy and who did she date in the past? Read down below to see her dating history.

Who is Keke Palmer’s baby daddy?

Here’s everything we know about Keke Palmer’s dating history.

Darius Jackson (2021 – present)

Keke Palmer’s baby daddy is Darius Jackson. The two have been dating for over a year, and like always, they keep their relationship pretty private. The two met through Darius’ sister, Sarunas Jackson, who starred in Issa Rae’s HBO series Insecure. Keke had a guest star appearance on the show, and she reportedly met Darius during a Memorial Day weekend party in 2021. Darius is also an actor and has also been a fitness trainer.

Though the two remain pretty private about their relationship, the two posted about each other on several occasions. In a now-deleted post from October 2021, Keke posted an Instagram post with the caption, “Without being too mushy because I HATEEEE THAT, it feels really nice to not be afraid to show this kind of care for someone that I don’t share the same blood with. I thought it could never happen, I can be quite guarded, but I appreciate you for being a safe space. I will always cherish what you have given me.”

Darius also wrote a sweet now-deleted Instagram birthday post for his girlfriend. “You’ve been a blessing from above,” he wrote at the time. “Never would have expected summer 2021 to turn out the way it did, but here we are. I’m glad we were able to help each other throughout our lowest of times & show one another that what we are bringing to the table is everything that we got.”

For an explanation of why the two deleted the Instagram posts about each other, the True Jackson, VP star said on The Tamron Hall Show, “It became more difficult to hide. We spend all this time together, and he really is my closest friend, so it just becomes a thing where I’m not gonna hide something that makes me happy It’s not gonna be everything you see, my job is my job, but at the end of the day this is somebody that is important to me so why not.”

Despite all of that, Darius went online to celebrate Keke’s pregnancy announcement. In an Instagram story posted right after her SNL hosting debut, Darius posted a picture of Keke and her pregnant belly with the caption “2023 ❤️.”

Who has Keke Palmer dated?

Styn (2019-2020)

Keke Palmer reportedly went out with Styn, who makes up one-half of the hip-hop and R&B duo Mae Seven. The two were spotted being flirty on social media and they went out on a coffee date several days later in 2019. In November 2020, Keke and Mae Seven released a song called, “Want Me to Be.” Keke gushed about her relationship with the musician in an interview with Page Six where she said, “Yes, you know I have some love in my life, you know there’s some love there.” She didn’t reveal the identity of her partner as she revealed, “You know, it’s not a love life if I share with you because it’s public. So at the end of the day, just know your girl Kekes is not lonely—ever!”

Elvin Jackson (2018-2019)

Keke Palmer allegedly dated Elvin Jackson back in 2018. Not much is known about their relationship. Though Elvin deleted his Instagram, he posted one photo of him and Keke hanging out together in the pool with the caption, “She’s a handful.”

Ty Dolla $ign (2016)

Keke Palmer allegedly went out with Ty Dolla $ign in the winter of 2016. According to BET, the pair was seen making out in the club as an insider said, “They were at LeJardin last night kissing.”

YG (2014)

Keke Palmer dated rapper YG in 2014. In a now-deleted episode of her YouTube journal series, she revealed that the “Toxic” rapper cheated on her. “Seen Keenon tonight,” she said in her journal. “Learned he has a baby on the way. So deeply heartbroken. I guess I can now start the process of letting this man go in that way. He and I are clearly just meant to work. The respect is there but our personal lives are just not lined up. I hate that I care and I’m into him still. I truly just wish I wasn’t. I’ve been crying about this baby all morning. My heart is so broken right now.”

Quincy Brown (2013-2017)

Keke Palmer was in a rumored on-and-off relationship with co-star Quincy Brown from October 2013 to January 2017. They starred together in the 2015 drama Brotherly Love and allegedly dated around that time, though Keke never confirmed the relationship. They eventually broke up, and Keke allegedly went back to Quincy after YG’s infidelity. However, the couple called it quits forever in 2017.

Rodney King (2010 – 2013)

Keke Palmer dated Rodney King from about 2010 to 2013. Keke subtly confirmed their relationship in an appearance on Sway In The Morning in 2012. “Why would I move to Atlanta?” she denied moving in with him in his hometown but confirmed that they lived together in Los Angeles.

Ben J (2009)

Ben J revealed that he dated Keke Palmer when she was 16. “That was my girl,” the “You’re a Jerk” creator said of his ex in 2018 in an interview. “I could have made it serious if I was serious about it, but I just felt like she was too young.” However, Keke did not confirm this relationship.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission from the sale.