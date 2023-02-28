Keke Palmer’s Baby Name Surprised Fans With A Special Meaning—Her Son Was ‘Born During Black History With a Name To Match’

Mom, dad and son—all having fun! Keke Palmer’s baby’s name is making the rounds all across the Internet. The Nope star revealed that she gave birth to a healthy newborn son on February 28, 2023.

Keke Palmer and her boyfriend Darius Jackson just welcomed their first child together on February 25, 2023. The Nope star made a sweet Instagram carousel to show off her and her BF’s new lives as parents. She posted in corresponding photos, “1. Only 48hrs of being parents! 😳 2. Darius always made me playlists when we first started dating, “Someone” by El Debarge was a favorite. We became each other’s someone and made a someone, look at God! 😆 3. The baby love Rolling Ray, cause purrr. 4. “I’m not hiding the world from my son, I’m hiding my son from the world.” Hahaha 5. I’m just playing, my baby face is on this slide. 6. And this slide 🤣🥹😅😍❤️🙏🏾😇😭 Born during Black History Month, with a name to match 😄! LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world baby Leo.”

So what does Leodis Andrellton Jackson mean? Read more below to find out.

What does Keke Palmer’s baby’s name mean?

What does Keke Palmer’s baby’s name mean? On February 27, 2023, one of Keke’s fans tweeted, “That name sound like it led a civil rights march” in response to Philip Lewis’ tweet, “Keke Palmer welcomes her son, Leodis Andrellton Jackson, to the world: ‘Born during Black History Month, with a name to match!'” The True Jackson VP star quote tweeted the fan’s tweet and replied, “It’s giving I marched with Martin [Luther King Jr.], purrrr.” According to Baby Names Pedia, the name Leodis comes from English-American origins and is derived from the name Leotis which means one who is carefree. Andy Cohen replied to Keke’s tweet, “He is BEAUTIFUL! ❤️❤️👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼.” Other fans praised Keke’s son’s name, with one tweeting, “Can’t wait for your son to change the world with a name like that.”

The True Jackson VP alum hosted Saturday Night Live on December 3, 2022. In her opening monologue, she addressed the rumors that she was pregnant. “There’s some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I wanna set the record straight — I am!” she said as she opened her coat to reveal a very pregnant belly. “I gotta say, though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct. I mean, like, I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, cause I got a lot of stuff going on, you know? But honestly this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited. Guys, I’m going to be a mom.”

Keke Palmer’s baby daddy is Darius Jackson, who proudly posted a picture of his son on his Instagram. He captioned, “Leodis Andrellton Jackson. February 25th, 2023. 3:28 PM.” The two have been dating for over a year, and like always, they keep their relationship pretty private. The two met through Darius’ sister, Sarunas Jackson, who starred in Issa Rae’s HBO series Insecure. Keke had a guest star appearance on the show, and she reportedly met Darius during a Memorial Day weekend party in 2021. Darius is also an actor and has also been a fitness trainer.

Though the two remain pretty private about their relationship, the two posted about each other on several occasions. After her SNL hosting duties she thanked her boyfriend on Instagram, “thank you to my other half @dvulton for giving me the things that only true unity can bring. Love is all we have isn’t it, you do nothing in this world alone and trust me, I am not alone.”

In a now-deleted post from October 2021, Keke posted an Instagram post with the caption, “Without being too mushy because I HATEEEE THAT, it feels really nice to not be afraid to show this kind of care for someone that I don’t share the same blood with. I thought it could never happen, I can be quite guarded, but I appreciate you for being a safe space. I will always cherish what you have given me.”

Darius also wrote a sweet now-deleted Instagram birthday post for his girlfriend. “You’ve been a blessing from above,” he wrote at the time. “Never would have expected summer 2021 to turn out the way it did, but here we are. I’m glad we were able to help each other throughout our lowest of times & show one another that what we are bringing to the table is everything that we got.”

In an interview with STYLECASTER in 2019, Keke talked about her family upbringing and how it affected her adulthood today. “I think at home, my mom always encouraged me to be myself,” she reflected on how her upbringing shaped who she is today. “She encouraged me to be true, to not let other people’s perception of me be the perception of myself as a woman, as a Black woman, as a Black person, and as a young person. She always made me feel like I could defy whatever those odds were. Growing up in the church, I think that’s a place where many people can find their voice. That sense of community that I saw very early on, it always made me feel like I had that foundation that I could stand tall.”

She continued, “My parents really kept me protected when I was younger, I think from getting too into the Hollywood scene,” she reflected. “Of course, I dibbled and dabbled. As I got older, I’d go to more parties, have fun –but when I was a kid it was like, no party, no hanging out, no, nothing. Later, I was able to see more of that Hollywood world. I defined what that was for me and created that balance for myself in my life. I was like, ‘OK, you know what? I don’t want to be totally outside of everything, but I don’t want to be totally in everything, so let me do a little bit mixture of both.’ So I attribute a lot it to my family and what they allowed me to do growing up.”

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission from the sale.