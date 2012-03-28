Keith Haring: 16 Squiggly Shopping Picks We Love

If you’re not too familiar with Keith Haring‘s name, there’s no doubt that you’ve at least seen his artwork at a few points in your life.

Known for his bold lines, active figures and direct messages, Keith Haring became an internationally known figure in the art world at the start of the 1980s, and remains so today even after his death over twenty years ago.

Haring’s drawings have lived just about everywhere, from magazine advertisements to public murals, and even to iPhone cases! Instead of labeling himself as a sell out as others in the art world might say, Haring emphasized that his drawings were accessible to a wide audience, like through the products that were once sold at his own NYC store Pop Shop.

Currently, the Brooklyn Museum in New York City is hosting a large-scale exhibition, focusing on the earlier years of Haring’s art career. In honor of this amazing art show that’s taking place from now ’till July 8, 2012, we put together our favorite shopping picks from the late, great Keith Haring.

With fashion icons like Madonna and Grace Jones that have rocked some killer Keith-Haring-designed looks back in the day, we know that you’ll be in good company, style-wise.