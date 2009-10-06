Keisha Whitaker

SC: What would you title your memoir?

KW: Metamorphosis…How I Became a Butterfly.

SC: Do you have a signature recipe? If so, can you share it with us?

KW: I love to cook lemon pasta inspired by Positano.

You need:

Cappellini

2 lemons

1 cup Parmesan

Parsley

1 and a half cups heavy cream

Lemon zest for garnish

2 tablespoons butter

3 pinches of salt

Cracked pepper

Directions:

Boil pasta and add a drop of olive oil.

In a saucepan combine heavy cream, salt, butter and lemon juice. Simmer as you whisk the sauce and add half a cup of parmesan.

Drain pasta and pour sauce over it. Grate lemon zest, sprinkle with parmesan and add parsley for garnish. Sprinkle with pepper.

SC: What was your first AIM screen name?

KW: I don’t have AIM but if I did it would be Brown Sugar.

SC: Where is your next travel destination?

KW: Morocco. I’m so excited.

SC: What books are you reading now?

KW: Eat, Pray, Love, by Elizabeth Gilbert.

SC: Are you very spiritual? What are some of your core beliefs?

KW: I walk with Faith and believe in honoring a higher being and counting my blessings. I am a giver by nature and really try to be an example to others. Prayer is my Power.

SC: What’s playing on your iPod right now?

KW: My iPod is a hodge podge of beats. I have Hall and Oates, Tupac, lots of Mariah, Jodeci, Pink, Mary J and Britney.

SC: iPhone or Blackberry?

Crackberry.

SC: Do you have a signature scent?

KW: I don’t feel complete without Eau Des Merveilles by Hermes. It makes me smell yummy I’ve been told.

SC: What are your top three can’t-live-without beauty products?

KW: Z Bigatti’s Illumination Cream, Kissable Couture Gloss, and Dior Show mascara.



SC: What is your dream project?

KW: I would love to host a talk show for mothers that addresses all the facets of motherhood.

SC: If you could pick anyone to work with, who would it be?

KW: Oprah. I admire her so much.

SC: What are some of your beauty secrets?

KW: Moisturize. And don’t forget your neck and hands!

SC: What one bad beauty habit annoys you most?

KW: Shaving my armpits. I try to hold out and wax but it never happens!!

SC: Your husband is one of the most successful working actors out there. How do you deal with fame and all that it brings?

KW: He’s my only husband so it’s my reality on marriage. He is so grounded and we made it a point to make our children have their own lives and privacy. I am so blessed to have my family. The fans are very respectful and positive to Forest which is nice.

SC: What quality about your husband do you admire most?

KW: Forest is great. He gives me advice and helps me work through ideas or issues. He is supportive of me and believes in my dreams.

SC: What inspires you?

KW: I am inspired by life and the life lessons. On any given day I grow from experiences.

SC: If you could time travel to any period, which would it be?

KW: The 40s. I love old Hollywood glamour.

SC: What made you want to create beauty products?

KW: I always wanted to make cosmetics and I finally took the plunge!!

SC: What is your worst habit?

KW: Cracking my knuckles.



SC: What one trait do you have that would surprise our readers?

KW: I love to cook and entertain friends.

SC: Which do you like better– being the subject of a photographer’s lens, or a video camera?

KW: A photographer’s lens.

[outfits]