Keisha Whitaker

SC: What would you title your memoir?
KW: Metamorphosis…How I Became a Butterfly.
SC: Do you have a signature recipe? If so, can you share it with us?
KW: I love to cook lemon pasta inspired by Positano.
You need:
Cappellini
2 lemons
1 cup Parmesan
Parsley
1 and a half cups heavy cream
Lemon zest for garnish
2 tablespoons butter
3 pinches of salt
Cracked pepper
Directions:
Boil pasta and add a drop of olive oil.
In a saucepan combine heavy cream, salt, butter and lemon juice. Simmer as you whisk the sauce and add half a cup of parmesan.
Drain pasta and pour sauce over it. Grate lemon zest, sprinkle with parmesan and add parsley for garnish. Sprinkle with pepper.
SC: What was your first AIM screen name?
KW: I don’t have AIM but if I did it would be Brown Sugar.
SC: Where is your next travel destination?
KW: Morocco. I’m so excited.
SC: What books are you reading now?
KW: Eat, Pray, Love, by Elizabeth Gilbert.
SC: Are you very spiritual? What are some of your core beliefs?
KW: I walk with Faith and believe in honoring a higher being and counting my blessings. I am a giver by nature and really try to be an example to others. Prayer is my Power.
SC: What’s playing on your iPod right now?
KW: My iPod is a hodge podge of beats. I have Hall and Oates, Tupac, lots of Mariah, Jodeci, Pink, Mary J and Britney.
SC: iPhone or Blackberry?
Crackberry.
SC: Do you have a signature scent?
KW: I don’t feel complete without Eau Des Merveilles by Hermes. It makes me smell yummy I’ve been told.
SC: What are your top three can’t-live-without beauty products?
KW: Z Bigatti’s Illumination Cream, Kissable Couture Gloss, and Dior Show mascara.
SC: What is your dream project?
KW: I would love to host a talk show for mothers that addresses all the facets of motherhood.
SC: If you could pick anyone to work with, who would it be?
KW: Oprah. I admire her so much.
SC: What are some of your beauty secrets?
KW: Moisturize. And don’t forget your neck and hands!
SC: What one bad beauty habit annoys you most?
KW: Shaving my armpits. I try to hold out and wax but it never happens!!
SC: Your husband is one of the most successful working actors out there. How do you deal with fame and all that it brings?
KW: He’s my only husband so it’s my reality on marriage. He is so grounded and we made it a point to make our children have their own lives and privacy. I am so blessed to have my family. The fans are very respectful and positive to Forest which is nice.
SC: What quality about your husband do you admire most?
KW: Forest is great. He gives me advice and helps me work through ideas or issues. He is supportive of me and believes in my dreams.
SC: What inspires you?
KW: I am inspired by life and the life lessons. On any given day I grow from experiences.
SC: If you could time travel to any period, which would it be?
KW: The 40s. I love old Hollywood glamour.
SC: What made you want to create beauty products?
KW: I always wanted to make cosmetics and I finally took the plunge!!
SC: What is your worst habit?
KW: Cracking my knuckles.
SC: What one trait do you have that would surprise our readers?
KW: I love to cook and entertain friends.
SC: Which do you like better– being the subject of a photographer’s lens, or a video camera?
KW: A photographer’s lens.
