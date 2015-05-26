Keira Knightley Gave Birth Welcomes First Child With Husband James Righton!

Congrats seem to be in order for actress Keira Knightley and her musician husband James Righton: Multiple sources have confirmed to Us Weekly that the couple gave birth to their first child!

It was revealed that the Oscar nominee, 30, was pregnant in December 2014, and though she chose to skip making a big formal announcement, she did school us in the art of red-carpet dressing while pregnant during awards season.

No word yet if the couple welcomed a boy or a girl, but we’re wishing the new family all the best!