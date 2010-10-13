Keira Knightley VS Carey Mulligan In A Very Ladylike Style Standoff

Both Keira Knightley and Carey Mulligan sported some ladylike looks for the Never Let Me Go premiere in London. Both Brit girls are utterly lovely but only one can get credit for being prim and proper and the prettiest. Let’s break it down.

Carey Mulligan, she of the most versatile close crop in history, went for a mustard yellow pleated dress with black accents and YSL tributes. She’s the sort of lean lady who can wear almost anything, but with her blond hair and pale palor that deep-yellow-almost-green is a bit frightening.

All I know is that I am so pleased to have Keira Knightley back in the style game the model-like muse was sorely missed. In Spring 2011 Rodarte and a nude lace ’50s-inspired blouse, with perfectly tousled hair, the Oscar winner melds whimsical and sexy secretary seamlessly. Those Louboutin heels are not my personal fave but they get a pass with this totally creative, eclectic ensemble.

So Keira is in for the win. No worries though Carey is quite the seasoned pro for such a young one. Which elegant Londoner were you leaning towards?

Main photo by Claire Greenway/Getty Images