Keira Knightley v. Katherine Heigl – Who Rocked the Boyfriend Blazer Better?

L to R: Katherine Heigl, Keira Knightley with boyfriend Rupert Friend. Photos: INF

The boyfriend blazer has become a cool girl closet staple over the past few seasons. Case in point: Above we have two actresses who donned theirs in distinctive yet divergent ways. Who won this style standoff?

Grey’s Anatomy alum Katherine Heigl went equestrian prep in NYC by pairing hers with camel knee high boots, a bold green top, skinny jeans, white tote and Jackie O-inspired sunglasses.

British beauty Keira Knightley took a looser approach for a dinner out at London’s J Sheekey restaurant on the arm of beau Rupert Friend. The waifish actress paired hers with of-the-moment baggy, cropped pants, cream blouse, taupe flats and a classic Chanel bag.

Who rocked the bf jacket better? Katherine’s perfectly put together ensemble or Keira’s more casual approach? Let us know in the comments!