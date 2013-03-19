Keira Knightley To Star As Coco Chanel In Short Film by Karl Lagerfeld

With such a relevant brand like Chanel, its easy to forget that its roots are deeply planted in history. Case in point: The upcoming 100th anniversary of Chanel’s first boutique, which opened in Deauville, France. To celebrate, creative director Karl Lagerfeld is set to direct a short film later this week starring Keira Knightley as a young Coco Chanel. An appropriate choice considering Knightley is the face of Coco Mademoiselle perfume.

The film’s cast will also feature model Stella Tennant, actress Tallulah Harlech, and of course model and Chanel muse Brad Kroenig and his adorable 4-year-old son Hudson, who both have been staples at Chanel shows for the past three seasons.

The film will premiere in Singapore in early May, as Lagerfeld will be visiting to showcase the label’s cruise collection.

This isn’t Lagerfeld’s first time in the director’s chair. In 2011, he helmed a short film that served as an extended advertisement for Magnum ice cream (random, we know) starring Rachel Bilson, and he’s also been responsible for a slew of other Chanel fashion films, including the charming short “Public Garden” starring model Lindsey Wixson and both Kroenigs that launched earlier this year.

What do you think of Keira Knightley being cast as Coco Chanel?

More: Watch Chanel’s Charming New Fashion Film Starring Lindsey Wixon, 4-Year-Old Hudson Kroenig