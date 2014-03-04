StyleCaster
See Keira Knightley’s Freakishly Small Waist From Every Angle

Yeesh. We all knew British actress Keira Knightley was incredibly thin, but when she arrived at the Chanel Fall 2014 show this morning in Paris wearing a look from the label’s Haute Couture 2014 collection, that fact was made all too clear.

One of the most prominent silhouettes from the fashion house’s couture collection this year was a modern take on the classic Chanel suit, an exaggerated top and bottom with a carved-out waist, and the 28-year-old Keira opted for the black-and-white version of the look.

See her teeny-tiny waist from every angle in the gallery above!

