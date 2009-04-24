Keira Knightley, Radiant on the Set of New Film

The British actress looked gorgeous in a tweed boyfriend blazer cinched with a red belt on the set of movie Never Let Me Go in Clevedon yesterday. Directed by Mark Romanek, the 23-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean star appears alongside Charlotte Rampling and Sally Hawkins in the new film. I know she gets a lot of flack for being too thin, but it’s undeniable how pretty she is (who can forget her playing Cecilia in Atonement in that green dress!)

The belt she is wearing here kind of reminds me of Thread Social‘s belts that were released this spring in their first-ever accessories collection.

Satin and Canvas Bow Belt, $205, and Double Tulip Enamel Belt, $315, both at social.threaddesign.com